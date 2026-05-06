Vietnam President To Lam hailed India and Vietnam as 'natural partners' for peace and security. During his India visit, he proposed a five-point action plan to elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership, focusing on trust, connectivity, and tech.

Vietnam President To Lam on Wednesday said that amid a rapidly changing global order, India and Vietnam are natural partners in ensuring peace and security, sharing a vision of strategic self-reliance, respect for international law and support for a fair and inclusive regional order.

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Speaking at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) at Sapru House during the 56th Sapru House Lecture on the theme "India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the New Era: Shared Vision, Strategic Convergence, and Substantive Cooperation," Lam emphasised the need to further elevate bilateral ties.

"However, the world is changing rapidly. Competition among power centers is expanding, and multilateral institutions face unprecedented challenges. To navigate this, Vietnam and India must elevate their relationship. We are natural partners concerning peace and security. We share a vision of strategic self-reliance, respect for international law, and support for a fair, inclusive regional order," he said.

A Five-Point Roadmap for a New Era

Highlighting the future roadmap, Lam proposed five key areas to strengthen the India-Vietnam partnership in the new era.

Deepen Strategic Trust

"To bring this bond into a new era, I propose five key lines of action: First, we must deepen strategic trust. This is the foundation for effective cooperation. We should continue comprehensive exchanges across all channels--state, parliamentary, party, and people. Defence and security cooperation should grow even deeper, and we must enhance coordination at multilateral forums like the UN and ASEAN," he said.

Broaden Connectivity and Developmental Linkages

Lam further welcomed Indian pharmaceutical firms manufacturing in Vietnam for the Southeast Asian market. "Second, we should broaden connectivity and developmental linkages. This includes infrastructure, logistics, and digitalization in complementary sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, and clean energy. We welcome Indian pharmaceutical firms manufacturing in Vietnam for the Southeast Asian market. Our relationship should serve as a strategic column linking Southeast Asia and South Asia," he further added.

Accelerate Scientific Innovation

Emphasising innovation-driven growth, Lam called for enhanced cooperation in advanced technologies. "Third, we must accelerate scientific innovation and strategic technology cooperation. Knowledge and innovation are the new key drivers of a nation's power. We should pursue deeper cooperation in the digital economy, semiconductors, and AI. This includes establishing programs between research centers, universities, and businesses to facilitate the movement of quality talent," he said.

Strengthen People-to-People Ties

Lam encouraged a tourism boost between the two nations to strengthen people-to-people ties. "Fourth, we must strengthen people-to-people ties. Last year saw one million travellers between our countries. We should broaden educational, training, and cultural tourism links, especially among the younger generation. Understanding and empathy accumulated over centuries are invaluable assets to be treasured," he added.

Reinforce Peace and Stability

The President called for peace and stability in the world and respect for a rules-based world order. "Fifth, we must together reinforce a space for peace and stability. Peace is more than the absence of war; it is the outcome of sincere dialogue and respect for the UN Charter. By championing the rule of law and the peaceful settlement of disputes, our two countries contribute directly to a transparent, rules-based regional order," he said.

India: An Instrumental and Trusted Partner

Expressing optimism about future ties, Lam said that India remains a trusted partner for Vietnam. "India has always been an instrumental partner and a trusted friend to Vietnam. As we enter this new era, I am certain our relations will grow stronger and more concrete, bringing tangible benefits to our countries and contributing to global prosperity. May the friendship between Vietnam and India grow ever greater," he said.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, President To Lam, paid a state visit to India from May 5-7. (ANI)