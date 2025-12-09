India has urged Myanmar to hold 'free, fair and inclusive' elections for a credible democratic transition. The call comes as Myanmar's junta plans limited polls from Dec 28 amid growing global criticism over their legitimacy and scope.

India Urges 'Free, Fair, and Inclusive' Elections

India has urged Myanmar to hold "free, fair and inclusive" elections, saying broad participation is essential for a credible transition to democracy as global scrutiny over transparency continues to grow. Myanmar's military leadership plans to conduct voting in three phases starting December 28, with balloting expected to stretch through January. Overseas voting has already begun at embassies in locations such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Chiang Mai and Bangkok, even as questions persist about how representative the exercise will be. The polls are scheduled in just 274 of 330 townships, reflecting limited military control over regions held by resistance forces and underscoring the uneven nature of the election rollout.

New Delhi's Official Stance

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that "India supports Myanmar's transition to democracy and it is of the view that participation of all political stakeholders is important for the credibility of the electoral exercise that is to happen there." He further emphasised that the process must be "free, fair and inclusive". Reiterating New Delhi's approach, Jaiswal added, "India will continue to support all efforts that advance peace, dialogue and a return to normalcy in Myanmar."

Humanitarian Engagement and Support

He also highlighted India's humanitarian engagement, citing the government's response to the devastating earthquake in March that killed more than 5,000 people. "We sent in a large team to provide relief to the people. We also provided humanitarian assistance and medical support. We had set up a temporary hospital there," he said. "Subsequent to that, we continued to offer whatever help that we can so that the people's lives can come back to normal," he added, signalling ongoing support for Myanmar's population beyond the political situation.

Growing Concerns Over Vote Legitimacy

Concerns about the legitimacy of the upcoming vote have intensified, increasing pressure on the junta to show openness. The Union Election Commission, controlled by the military, recently scrapped polling in 1,585 village areas. Earlier announcements suggested voting would not take place in roughly one out of every seven national parliament constituencies. Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on foreign governments to reject the election plan, saying it will not be "free, fair or inclusive". According to HRW, since the February 2021 coup, authorities have dismantled democratic structures, stepped up repression and violence, and enacted laws with penalties of up to ten years in prison for criticism or protest linked to the election.

Myanmar remains locked in conflict, with the armed forces battling people's defence units and ethnic armed organisations. Thousands of activists and politicians, including Aung San Suu Kyi, are currently imprisoned. While the junta retains control over major cities, resistance groups dominate large areas and several key border points with Bangladesh, China and India.