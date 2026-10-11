Indian Navy's frigate INS Trishul has arrived in Plymouth, UK, for the annual bilateral maritime exercise KONKAN-26 with the Royal Navy. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and mutual understanding between the two navies.

Indian Navy’s guided-missile stealth frigate INS Trishul arrived at Plymouth, United Kingdom. The ship is scheduled to participate in Exercise KONKAN-26 with the Royal Navy.

A Testament to Enduring Partnership

According to the Ministry of Defence, India-UK annual bilateral maritime exercise KONKAN-26 is a testament to the enduring maritime partnership between India and the UK. Over the past two decades, the exercise has grown significantly in scale and complexity, fostering enhanced interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations between the two Navies. Since its inception, KONKAN has evolved into a cornerstone of cooperation, showcasing the commitment of both Navies towards enhancing maritime security.

Two-Phase Exercise Structure

The exercise is being conducted off Plymouth, UK, in two phases from 08-15 Oct 26. The Harbour Phase includes a broad spectrum of professional interactions, cross-deck visits, sports fixtures, cultural engagements and the ship being open to visitors.

The Sea Phase will encompass complex maritime operational drills across all three domains – air, surface and sub-surface. Flying operations involving cross-deck landings, firing serials, air defence exercises, complex seamanship evolutions and anti-submarine exercises will add further complexity to this edition of Exercise KONKAN, the Ministry noted.

Strengthening Maritime Security and Cooperation

The exercise is a reaffirmation of the shared commitment to ensuring secure, open and free seas and exemplifies the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership outlined in the India-UK Vision 2035 By fostering the exchange of Best Practices and mutual understanding, KONKAN-26 will reinforce the ability of both Navies to operate seamlessly in complex maritime scenarios.

The exercise stands as a testament to the enduring bonds between the Indian and UK Navies and their shared commitment to maritime peace and security, the Ministry stated. (ANI)