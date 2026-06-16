India and Slovakia have elevated ties to a Comprehensive Partnership during PM Modi's visit. They agreed to form a joint counterterrorism group, launch a consular dialogue, and Slovakia reiterated its support for India's permanent UNSC membership.

Comprehensive Partnership and Counterterrorism Cooperation

India and Slovakia have agreed to establish a joint working group on counterterrorism cooperation and launch a consular dialogue mechanism, as the two countries elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to the European country.

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Addressing a press conference, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George said the visit marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations and would impart fresh momentum to cooperation across multiple sectors. "India and Slovakia agreed to have a joint working group on cooperation in counterterrorism and the establishment of a consular dialogue between India and Slovakia. Slovakia reiterated its support for India's permanent membership in the UN Security Council and the expansion of the UN Security Council," George said.

Historic Visit and High-Level Talks

India has ramped up counterterrorism ties in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack last year. PM Modi is on his first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since the country's independence in 1993. During the visit, Modi held delegation-level talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and also met Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. Describing the visit as historic, George said, "Today is a historic day for India and Slovakia relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a state visit to Slovakia, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico. This is the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its independence in 1993."

Scope of Discussions

According to George, the leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchanged views on key regional and global issues. "The Prime Ministers covered the entire spectrum of bilateral relationships as well as exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, including the ongoing Ukraine conflict, the situation in West Asia, the India-EU relationship, among others," he said.

The two leaders also discussed the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), concluded earlier this year, which George said had generated renewed momentum in India's engagement with EU member states, including Slovakia.

Highlighting the significance of the upgraded partnership, George said, "The visit reaffirms India's commitment to strengthening ties with Slovakia and will provide a renewed momentum to bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors. Elevation of the relationship to a comprehensive partnership will take the bilateral relationship to a new level, strengthen existing cooperation mechanisms and explore new avenues for deepening cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally."

Support for UNSC Reforms

Responding to a question from ANI on United Nations Security Council reforms, George reiterated India's longstanding position on the need for restructuring global institutions. "India believes that it is important to have the reforms in the United Nations. The United Nations is unfortunately stuck in the past. It must reflect the realities of today," he said.

Noting India's contributions to UN peacekeeping operations and its status as the world's largest democracy, George said, "We must reform the United Nations, including the UN Security Council, so that it reflects the realities of today. I'm very happy to note that the Slovakian leadership reaffirmed its commitment to support India in an expanded UN Security Council as a permanent member."

Key Agreements and Honours

As part of the visit, India and Slovakia signed several Memoranda of Understanding covering labour migration, higher education and research, and audio-visual cooperation. The agreements are aimed at boosting talent mobility, academic exchanges, cultural cooperation and professional opportunities between the two countries.

In a special gesture, President Pellegrini conferred Slovakia's highest state honour, the Order of the White Double Cross First Class, on Prime Minister Modi in recognition of his contribution to strengthening India-Slovakia relations. (ANI)