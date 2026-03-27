India criticised Pak Army chief Asim Munir's remark telling Shias to 'go to Iran.' The MEA termed it 'systemic victimisation,' highlighting the persecution and demographic decline of minorities in Pakistan due to state-sponsored discrimination.

India on Friday launched a scathing critique of Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir following his reported instructions to the Shia community to "go to Iran." New Delhi characterised these remarks as a continuation of Islamabad's "systemic victimisation of minorities," highlighting a persistent pattern of state-sponsored discrimination.

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MEA Denounces 'Systemic Victimisation'

During the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the escalating situation, noting that such rhetoric is indicative of a broader crisis. "We have seen reports on the issue. Such comments are not isolated incidents but are part of Pakistan's systemic victimisation of minorities, including the Shia minority in that country," Jaiswal stated. He further remarked that the demographic decline of these groups over recent decades serves as a grim testament to the "fear, persecution, oppression and neglect that they have had to endure at the hands of the Pakistani state."

Army Chief's Controversial Stance Sparks Outcry

The diplomatic fallout stems from the Army chief's controversial stance during a meeting with religious leaders, where he reportedly suggested that those who "love Iran so much" should leave Pakistan. This provocative rhetoric has intensified international scrutiny of what India describes as an "abysmal record of Pakistan when it comes to protection of human rights of its minorities, which is also very well documented."

Internal Rebuke and Regional Tensions

The timing of these comments follows a period of significant regional unrest triggered by the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel operation. While the Pakistani military leadership has warned that internal violence linked to these geopolitical developments would not be tolerated, the specific targeting of the Shia community has drawn sharp internal rebukes. During the deliberations, Shia cleric Muhammad Shifa Najafi reportedly pushed back against the military chief's narrative, urging the establishment not to hold an entire community accountable for the conduct of a few.

The MEA's reaction underscores a growing concern that the internal environment in Pakistan remains one of persistent hostility toward its own religious minorities. (ANI)