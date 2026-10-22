The Indian Embassy at the 12th Baku International Book Fair showcases India's literary and spiritual heritage, fostering cultural ties between India and Azerbaijan through an engaging display of books and tourism information for visitors.

India Showcases Rich Literary and Cultural Heritage at Baku Book Fair

The Embassy of India in Azerbaijan is participating in the 12th Baku International Book Fair with a vibrant and engaging stall showcasing India’s rich literary, cultural, historical and spiritual heritage. Featuring a diverse collection of books across genres, the stall offers visitors an opportunity to explore India’s literary traditions, iconic monuments, tourism destinations, spiritual heritage and cultural diversity.

Diplomatic Engagement and Cultural Exchange

Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, inaugurated the Indian stall and warmly welcomed Adil Karimli, Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, during his visit. The Ambassador personally introduced the Minister to the diverse collection of books on display, highlighting publications that reflect India’s rich literary legacy, cultural traditions and civilisational heritage. The visit underscored the importance of literature and cultural exchange in fostering mutual understanding and strengthening the longstanding people-to-people connections between India and Azerbaijan.

Sharing Indian Literary and Spiritual Traditions

On the occasion, Ambassador Abhay Kumar presented Minister Karimli with a book on the life of Mahatma Gandhi in the Azerbaijani language. He also presented the Minister with a copy of his translation of the Hanuman Chalisa in English. These publications reflect the Embassy’s commitment to sharing India’s literary and spiritual traditions with Azerbaijani readers and promoting a deeper appreciation of India’s philosophical heritage.

Public Interest and Cultural Exploration

The Indian stall has drawn considerable interest from members of the diplomatic community, with several Ambassadors and diplomats visiting the stall and browsing through its extensive collection. Its colourful and thoughtfully curated display offers a window into India’s multifaceted heritage, bringing together literature, history, spirituality, art, culture and tourism in an inviting setting.

The stall has also attracted students, young readers and book lovers, many of whom have shown particular interest in books on India’s iconic landmarks, historical monuments and tourism destinations. The collection provides an opportunity for visitors to discover India’s diverse landscapes, architectural marvels, UNESCO World Heritage Sites and celebrated cultural traditions. Brochures and other informative takeaways on tourist destinations across India are also available at the stall, encouraging visitors to learn more about India as a destination for cultural exploration, heritage tourism and travel.

Promoting India Through Literature

Through its participation in the book fair, the Embassy seeks to promote Indian literature, facilitate cultural dialogue and bring the people of India and Azerbaijan closer through the shared language of books. The stall reflects India’s remarkable diversity and the richness of its literary and cultural traditions while offering Azerbaijani readers and visitors an accessible introduction to the country’s history, values and contemporary achievements.

The Indian stall will remain open to visitors throughout the duration of the 12th Baku International Book Fair. Visitors are warmly invited to explore the collection at Stall P2-039, Pavilion 2, and discover the many stories, ideas and traditions that make India’s literary and cultural heritage so distinctive.