Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Tuesday called on Seychelles' Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora Barry Faure and Chief of Defence Forces of the Seychelles Defence Forces Major General Michael Anselme Marc Rosette in the national capital, with both sides agreeing to further strengthen defence and security cooperation.

Key Agreements and Upcoming Engagements

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the growing defence and security collaboration between India and Seychelles and reaffirmed their shared commitment to contributing towards peace, stability, and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). According to a press release, both sides welcomed the upcoming joint military exercise LAMITYE-2026 between the Indian Defence Forces and the Seychelles Defence Forces, as well as ongoing capacity-building initiatives. They agreed to further enhance the scope and depth of these engagements.

Discussions also covered cooperation in training, hydrography, maritime security, as well as ships' and aircraft's visits and defence delegation exchanges. The Defence Secretary also welcomed Seychelles' participation in the upcoming International Fleet Review and the 2026 edition of Exercise Milan, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam next week.

"India & Seychelles reaffirmed their shared commitment to enhancing bilateral engagement and contributing towards peace, stability, and security in the Indian Ocean Region," the statement read.

Focus on MAHASAGAR and Collaborative Security

The two sides also exchanged views on MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), India's vision for inclusive, cooperative, and sustainable security and growth, and underlined the importance of a collaborative approach to addressing shared maritime challenges, capacity building, and development partnerships.

Future Defence and Security Cooperation

Both delegations deliberated on future avenues for defence and security cooperation, with a focus on long-term partnerships in capacity building and continued cooperation in the modernisation of key military capabilities of Seychelles.

The meeting reflected the strong and evolving defence partnership between India and Seychelles, rooted in shared maritime interests and a common vision for stability in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)