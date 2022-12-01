India's G20 presidency begins: Jaishankar to address students in 75 universities, 100 monuments to be lit up

Several people-centred activities will mark the start of India's G20 presidency. It includes the 'University Connect' programme, in which External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will talk to students from 75 different universities. Up to 100 monuments will be illuminated with the G20 logo across the country.

India's G20 presidency begins on Thursday, focusing on unity within a disparate grouping to address global challenges, including entrepreneurship, forging unity, counterterrorism, and climate finance, among other crucial concerns.

Several people-centred activities will mark the beginning of India's G20 presidency. It includes the 'University Connect' programme, in which External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will speak to students from 75 different universities. Across the country, up to 100 monuments will be illuminated with the G20 logo.

The theme of India's G20 presidency is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,' and it focuses on having a global approach that teams the globe to address the future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced during the final session of the G20 Summit in Bali that India's presidency would be 'inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented.'

Counterterrorism is one of the major topics that will be discussed. Development, climate change, and renewable energy will also be discussed, as will financial issues, including taxation. Of course, there must be agreement on all matters.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed over the G20 presidency to India at the Bali meeting on November 16, 2022. PM Narendra Modi announced to the globe that India's chairmanship of the G20 would be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented.

Prime Minister Modi said, "With every country's efforts, we can make the G20 summit a catalyst for global welfare."

PM Modi tweeted, "For the coming year, India will hold the G20 presidency. Our agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. We will work to bring our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' to fruition in all aspects.

The US has said that it is looking forward to supporting India's G20 presidency.

During her daily news conference, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "We look forward to supporting India's G20 presidency next year on various issues, including addressing current food and energy security challenges while continuing our efforts to build a resilient global economy."

The 19 countries in G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union (EU).

