India's G20 presidency begins: PM says agenda will be inclusive, decisive, ambitious and action-oriented

Let us join together to make India's G20 Presidency a Presidency of healing, harmony and hope, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says in a blog post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India's agenda as chair of the G20 would be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive. In a blog post on the day India takes over the presidency of the G20, Prime Minister Modi said that India would present its models, experiences and learnings as possible templates for others, particularly the developing world.

'Besides our G20 partners, our G20 priorities will also be shaped in consultation with our fellow travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard.

Our priorities will focus on healing our 'One Earth', creating harmony within our 'One Family' and giving hope for our 'One Future',' Prime Minister Modi wrote.

'For healing our planet, we will encourage environment-friendly and sustainable lifestyles based on India's tradition of trusteeship towards nature. We will seek to depoliticise the global supply of food, fertilizers and medical products to promote harmony within the human family and so that geo-political tensions do not lead to humanitarian crises. As in our own families, those whose needs are the greatest must always be our first concern,' he added.

Earlier, in a Twitter thread, the Prime Minister tagged French President Emmanuel Macron, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, and said: 'Gone is the time to remain trapped in the same old zero-sum mindset, which has led to both conflict and scarcity.'

Further tagging Russian President Vladimir Putin, Singapore Prime Minister, Netherlands President Mark Rutte and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the PM said that the greatest challenges we face such as climate change, terror and pandemic can be best fought together.

The Prime Minister further said that India will encourage an honest conversation among the most powerful countries for imbuing hope in future generations over enhancing global security and risks posed by weapons of mass destruction.

'India's G20 Presidency will work to promote this universal sense of one-ness. Hence our theme - 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. This is not just a slogan,' he said, adding that the theme takes into account recent changes in human circumstances, which has been not been appreciated collectively.

