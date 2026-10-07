At a UN session, BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb delivered a blistering reprimand against the OIC for its biased stance on counter-terrorism, exposing Pakistan's state-sponsored terror networks and defending India's right to protect its people.

Deb Slams OIC's Biased Stance at UN

Launching a scathing diplomatic offensive at the United Nations, BJP Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb delivered a blistering reprimand against the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its biased stance on counter-terrorism operations, exposing Islamabad's state-sponsored terror networks and illegal occupations.

India Responds to 'Fact vs Fiction'

Addressing the UN General Assembly Sixth Committee session concerning 'Measures to Eliminate International Terrorism', BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb stated, “I now respond to the statement made by the OIC Chair regarding India's focused and measured action against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. It is unfortunate that the speaker is unable to distinguish between fact and fiction and cannot differentiate between the victim and the perpetrator.”

Underscoring national resolve against cross-border aggression, he further stated, “India has the full right to protect its people against terrorism on the border coming from Pakistan. The consequences of being involved in terrorism will not be tolerated.”

Highlighting the Reality of Cross-Border Terrorism

Exposing the perpetual security threats emanating from across the western frontier, the Lok Sabha MP from West Tripura noted that India comprehends through hard experience that the menace of terrorism is a daily reality rather than a mere theoretical threat.

Highlighting the devastating human cost inflicted by hostile actors, he noted that the tragic terror strike in Pahalgam last April, in which 26 innocent tourists were killed, exposed the true face of state-backed violence. Elaborating on this, Deb stated, “The Pahalgam terror attack was a calculated assault on our sovereignty, planned and executed by networks that continue to enjoy state patronage, safe havens, and material and logistical support from across our western border.”

OIC's 'Wilful Blindness' on Pakistan's Atrocities Criticised

Underscoring New Delhi's uncompromising zero-tolerance doctrine, he stressed that intentional targeting of civilians constitutes an inexcusable crime against humanity, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly affirmed that even a single attack or lost life is one too many.

Tearing into the OIC's hypocritical posturing, Deb decisively dismissed the bloc's unmerited comments regarding the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, turning the spotlight squarely onto Islamabad's internal atrocities. Pointing out the regime's rampant suppression and blatant disregard for fundamental freedoms, he stated, “The OIC chair would do better to focus on Pakistan's illegal occupation, especially in Rawalakot, where wanton killings, brutal violence and the denial of basic rights to the people living there are so visible. Such wilful blindness only speaks of bigotry and intolerance.”