USISPF chief Mukesh Aghi affirms India’s status as a vital investment hub for US firms. Growth is driven by AI, manufacturing, and strong talent, even as trade agreement talks face ongoing scrutiny regarding tariffs and geopolitical factors.

India Remains Key Investment Hub For American Firms Says USISPF Boss

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): India continues to remain a pivotal investment destination for American companies, with US corporate interest in the country showing no signs of abating, particularly in sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, defence, healthcare, electronic components and manufacturing, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) president and CEO Mukesh Aghi said. In an interview with ANI in New Delhi, Aghi on Tuesday said American companies were increasingly looking at India to leverage its intellectual talent, expanding domestic market and manufacturing capabilities under the Make in India initiative, while also exploring opportunities to serve global markets.

"Well, the interest of US companies in India has not abated. In fact, it's an opportunity they see as time goes by to leverage the intellectual talent, to leverage the growing market itself, and leverage Make in India for the rest of the world also. So I think from that perspective, India is very pivotal to US companies," he said. When asked about the sectors attracting the strongest interest from American investors, including semiconductors, defence, AI, manufacturing, energy and infrastructure, Aghi said interest was being witnessed across all these sectors, alongside healthcare, electronic components and medical devices. However, he underlined that India's talent pool could play a particularly important role in making artificial intelligence more productive for businesses.

"Well, I think what you mentioned, all of the above, but I think we are also seeing in the healthcare side, we are seeing in the electronic component side, we are seeing in the medical devices side, but I think more important is leveraging the talent to see how you can make AI much more productive for the business community," he said. Explaining the opportunities in AI, Aghi said foundation models could provide answers but lacked the domain expertise required to execute business processes effectively. He said India could help develop specialised processes and integrate them into AI-native solutions to improve business efficiency.

"Because so far, foundation models by themselves, yes, you can get answers, but they don't have the domain expertise on how to run all the processes. So I think that's where they look at India to build those processes into some kind of an AI solution, native solution, to basically become more effective," he added. On the long-pending India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), Aghi said the ongoing Section 301 investigation in the United States was among the factors holding back the conclusion of the first tranche of the agreement. He said concluding a trade deal before the investigation was completed could potentially expose India to significantly higher tariffs, making it important for both sides to assess the situation before moving forward.

"Well, you have to understand that there's a 301 investigation going on. And until that investigation is over, and I believe it's going to get over anytime soon, you can't go close the deal because that may push the tariff to a much, much higher level, so that's one," he said. Aghi also pointed to the possibility of an announcement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected engagement with US President Donald Trump, while highlighting the domestic political considerations influencing Washington's trade policy. He said affordability had emerged as a key issue in the recent US midterm election results, with Republicans losing ground over concerns surrounding the cost of living. He added that increasing tariffs could further burden American consumers.

"Two is there's a pressure, that an opportunity that the Prime Minister will be in Miami and Mar-a-Lago and they can probably announce the deal that time. But the other factor is the US election. One of the key factors Republicans lost was on the issue of affordability," he said. Explaining the implications of higher tariffs, Aghi said, "And if you take tariffs, at the moment India has a 10% tariff and you take it to 18%, it is the consumer who pays for those tariffs. And we already have affordability issues. You add more to that, that kind of aggravates the whole situation itself. So I think there is a recalibration going on as to how to take this forward."

On the US assurance of providing India with a comparative tariff advantage over competing economies, Aghi said even a difference of a few percentage points could improve the price competitiveness of Indian exporters in certain sectors. He explained that India's demand for preferential tariffs was aimed at securing better market access compared to neighbouring countries and competing economies. "Well, I think the overall objective is, India said, "hey, we want preferential tariffs". That means from our neighbours, from our competition, give us a couple of points difference. And so that's going to make the Indian exporters a bit more competitive from a price point perspective," he said. However, he cautioned that the impact would vary across sectors, with a two-percentage-point difference potentially making a significant difference in low-end products and certain segments, while having a relatively limited impact on high-end products.

"But I think 2 percentage points can help in certain segments. Other segments may not be able to help. For example, in apparel and other low-end, 2 percentage points does make a big difference, but in the high-end it may not. So I think overall it just sends a message that India has preferred market access to the US," he added. On the expected meeting between PM Modi and President Trump in Manila and the proposed Quad leaders' engagement, Aghi said the summit would provide an opportunity for the four countries to strengthen cooperation across several strategic and technological areas. He identified critical minerals, India's participation in the Pax Silica initiative, cybersecurity and maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean and Pacific Ocean as key areas likely to feature in the discussions.

"Well, this is the first leaders' summit taking place on the Quad side. And what we're seeing is that the collaboration on critical mineral, collaboration, India's participation in Pax Silica, collaboration on cybersecurity, looking at how the role of Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean and how they can partner with the US navies from the Pacific Ocean. So I think there'll be a lot of discussions in multiple areas between all those four countries," he said. Commenting on the expected meeting involving US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, Aghi expressed doubts about the possibility of any substantial outcome, citing differences in the strategic interests of the three countries. He said the meeting was unlikely to have a significant impact on India, adding that geopolitical and strategic alignment was necessary for such trilateral engagements to deliver meaningful results.

"Well, I'm not sure the benefit of that meeting because when you look at you have China, you have Russia. Russia has a different agenda. China has a very different agenda and so does the US. So I believe that you will not see much outcome. And I don't think it has an impact on India because India can propose an India-Russia-China trilateral," he said. "And but I don't think those meetings at this stage, unless you are geopolitically aligned, interest aligned, have any benefits," he added. On the G20 Summit scheduled to be hosted by the United States in Miami, Aghi said the grouping had increasingly evolved beyond its original economic mandate into a platform shaped by geopolitical differences among major powers. He noted that the presence of Russia and China, alongside European countries' concerns over Putin's participation, could complicate the prospects of achieving a consensus at the summit. Aghi also said India would attend the summit representing the interests of the Global South, while its lack of a trade agreement with the United States would remain an important factor in the broader discussions.

"Yeah, so I think, you know, G20 initially was focused on the 20 largest economies itself. But now it's become a, I call a geopolitical hot flash among countries. It's when you look at the Europeans are not happy that Putin is going to be there. We don't know the stance of President Xi after this trilateral meeting itself," he said. "India is going to be there representing the Global South also, but India does not have a trade deal with the US. So I think there are a lot of moving parts at this time and we hope that there'll be a strong outcome, but I think the presence of Putin is going to make the success more challenging," he added. (ANI)