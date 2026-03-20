India has reiterated its strong support for safe and free navigation through key maritime routes like the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia conflict. The MEA stated PM Modi has raised the issue with world leaders, highlighting its global importance.

India's Stance on Maritime Security

India has reiterated its strong support for safe and free navigation through key global maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, amid the West Asia conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

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Addressing the inter-ministerial briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has consistently maintained that shipping routes across the world must remain open and secure for global trade and energy supplies.

Responding to a question from a reporter, Jaiswal said, "Your question about the Strait of Hormuz. See, whether it is the Strait of Hormuz or any other water passage in the world, it has been our side, India's side, that we are in favour of safe and free navigation or movement of our ships."

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised the issue with several world leaders during recent conversations. "On this issue, our Prime Minister has talked to many leaders of the world, about which I had given the details a little while ago. And on this issue, our talk is going on because it is important for us, not only for us, for the world," he said.

Strategic Importance of Persian Gulf

Jaiswal underlined the strategic importance of the Persian Gulf for global energy supplies, noting that several Indian ships are operating in the area. "We have 22 ships there and from that area, Persian Gulf, a lot of fuel is supplied to the world. So it is very important for us and for the world," he added.

He said India has been placing special emphasis on ensuring the security of maritime routes in the region. "Because of this, you must have seen that we are giving special emphasis on it, and our Prime Minister also talked to many leaders on this. And on this we are talking," Jaiswal said.

PM Modi's Diplomatic Outreach on West Asia

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with five world leaders on Thursday to discuss the evolving situation in West Asia, and stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy, while condemning attacks on energy infrastructure.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Prime Minister held conversations with leaders of Oman, Malaysia, France, Jordan, and Qatar. "Prime Minister has spoken to five world leaders yesterday. He spoke to leaders of Oman, Malaysia, France, Jordan and Qatar. In these conversations, Prime Minister put forth India's position on the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He highlighted the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and the subsequent restoration of peace and stability," Jaiswal said.

He added that the leaders also raised concerns over attacks on energy infrastructure and stressed the importance of safe maritime routes. (ANI)