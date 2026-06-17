India hosted the 28th IORA Committee of Senior Officials meeting in New Delhi, reinforcing cooperation for a peaceful Indian Ocean Region and advancing discussions on the organization's future roadmap and the next IORA Action Plan (2028-2032).

India hosted the 28th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in New Delhi on June 15-16, reinforcing regional cooperation and advancing discussions on the organisation's future roadmap for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean Region.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a post on X on Tuesday, said the meeting was held under India's current chairship of IORA and reviewed progress across the organisation's institutional matters and priority areas. "India hosted the 28th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) of @IORAofficial in New Delhi on 15-16 June 2026 under India's current Chairship of IORA. The meeting reviewed progress across IORA's institutional matters, priority areas and advanced discussions on the next IORA Action Plan (2028-2032), reinforcing cooperation for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean Region," the MEA said.

India's Emphasis on Regional Cooperation

The meeting comes as India continues to place emphasis on regional maritime cooperation, security, connectivity and inclusive growth across the Indian Ocean Region.

According to a press release issued on May 7, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted India's commitment to building an inclusive and future-ready maritime sector while addressing the 10th Indian Ocean Dialogue in New Delhi.

The minister said women's participation in India's maritime sector has increased by 340 per cent since 2020, attributing the growth to initiatives aimed at promoting inclusion and leadership opportunities for women. "Through initiatives like 'Sagar Mein Samman', we are advancing dignity, inclusion and leadership opportunities for women in the maritime sector, which has seen a remarkable rise of about 340 per cent since 2020," Sonowal had said.

He noted that the Indian Ocean remains critical for global trade, energy flows and supply chains, and stressed the need for stronger cooperation among countries in the region.

The 10th Indian Ocean Dialogue, hosted by India as Chair of IORA for 2025-27, focused on the theme 'Indian Ocean Region in a Transforming World.' The forum brought together ministers, policymakers, academics and industry leaders to discuss maritime security, blue economy, disaster risk management, climate change and women's empowerment. (ANI)