Bangladesh PM's adviser Humayun Kabir stressed the need for constructive engagement with India, stating the two neighbours must work together to boost cooperation based on mutual respect, shared economic benefits, trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties.

'We Have to Live and Work Together'

Emphasising the importance of constructive engagement with India, the Foreign Affairs Adviser to the Bangladesh Prime Minister, Humayun Kabir, on Saturday said that the neighbouring countries should work together to strengthen cooperation based on mutual respect, shared economic benefits and people-to-people ties.

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Speaking with ANI about Bangladesh's relations with India, Kabir underscored the realities of geography and the need for regional cooperation. "It's good to have normal diplomatic relations, a working relationship within your neighbourhood, within the region. So India is our neighbour - they didn't choose us, we didn't choose them, but we are neighbours. We have to live together, we have to work together in the region and cooperate," he said. "If the leadership of both countries has that mindset--that if we say we will do it, then we can actually achieve it. We can work together. We can open up and expand trade and investment", Kabir said.

Building Partnerships in Trade and Connectivity

Kabir emphasised the importance of achieving partnerships between Bangladesh and India in various areas of trade and connectivity. "For the benefit of the economy, a fair arrangement is needed, and a partnership should be achieved. In the field of connectivity as well, the same applies; access to the market is very important. I don't see any issue in taking this benefit", he said.

"The partnership has to be built on mutual respect for each other's sovereignty, and it really needs to be beneficial for both sides in every way", the Bangladesh PM Adviser said. He emphasised the importance of enhancing connectivity with India as well. "If the connectivity provides benefits for the people of Bangladesh, and we gain market access within India, then I don't see any issue in that", he said.

Expanding People-to-People Ties

"In the past 15 years, Bangladesh didn't have a democratic government, and there was no connection between the people of Bangladesh and India. The only connection was with Sheikh Hasina. Now, we are receiving indications from India that the relationship between the people of India and Bangladesh is widening", Kabir said.

The Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh emphasised the importance of exchange and interaction between people at various levels in both countries, and he highlighted that building trust between the people of both nations is absolutely the most crucial aspect. "In order to deepen the relationship between the two countries, we need to enhance interaction at the academic, cultural activist, politicians, business, and people-to-people levels", he said.

Trust as a Foundation for Security Cooperation

"We also need cooperation on security, but security cooperation rests on a bit of doubt and trust. So, we are calling for widening the trust between the people of both countries, so that security cooperation can naturally grow", he added.

"We will be able to do this. We will address the challenges and move forward", he said.

Future Engagements

Kabir indicated that Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will visit India in the near future. "India is our important regional partner. At some point in the Prime Minister's diary, there will be a visit", Bangladesh PM Adviser said, adding that the interactions are on going in various levels. (ANI)