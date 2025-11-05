Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said India's development is a model for the Global South, having lifted 250M from poverty. At the Doha summit, he detailed India's welfare system and rebuked Pakistan's 'disinformation campaign' on J&K.

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that India's development trajectory offers an emulative development model for the Global South, showcasing the lifting of 250 million people out of multidimensional poverty in a decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, while firmly rebuking Pakistan's "disinformation campaign".

Delivering India's statement at the Plenary Session of the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, the Minister stated that India has built a lifecycle-based welfare system ensuring children receive nutritious midday meals, youth gain education and skills, workers secure decent employment, and the elderly enjoy dignity and income security, guided by the philosophy of Antyodaya and the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".

India's 'Antyodaya' Driven Development Model

"India's journey is guided by the profound philosophy of Antyodaya, meaning empowering the very last person in the line. Our progress is a result of a lifecycle-based framework where a child receives a healthy foundation, a young adult finds support for education and livelihood, a worker gets decent work, and an elderly is guaranteed dignity and income security in old age," said Mandaviya, noting that India's progress offers a blueprint for other nations, especially in the Global South.

He noted that 118 million schoolchildren now receive midday meals, over 800 million citizens have food security, 425 million have health coverage, and more than 37 million low-income families have been provided homes. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate has fallen from 6 per cent in 2017-18 to 3.2 per cent in 2023-24, with women's workforce participation nearly doubling, and Social security coverage has expanded from 19 per cent in 2015 to 64.3 per cent in 2025, he announced.

"India's development trajectory offers an emulative development model for the Global South. As we collectively chart the future course of social development, India stands ready to share its best practices and strengthen global partnerships," the minister added.

India Rebukes Pakistan's 'Disinformation'

Mandaviya strongly condemned Pakistan's remarks the previous day as a misuse of the international forum to spread falsehoods and distract from global social development goals, adding that Pakistan had undermined the Indus Waters Treaty through hostility and cross-border terrorism and by misusing treaty mechanisms to block India's legitimate projects.

He asserted that Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs, particularly Jammu and Kashmir, especially given its involvement in cross-border terrorism against Indian citizens. We take strong objection to certain unjustified references made by the President of Pakistan yesterday on India in his remarks. This is an abuse of an international forum to distract the world from focusing on social development by peddling disinformation against India. We wish to set the record straight. On the Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistan has undermined its spirit through sustained hostility and cross-border terrorism. It has also repeatedly misused the Treaty mechanisms to obstruct India's legitimate projects. As regards the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs. This is particularly so when it indulges in acts of cross-border terrorism against the citizens of India. Pakistan would do well to introspect and address its own serious challenges related to development, which have made it dependent on handouts by the international community. It should stop abusing international forums," the minister said.

Alignment with Global Priorities

Mandaviya also expressed India's alignment with the global priorities outlined in the summit's political declaration, which advocates for women-led development, traditional medicine systems, digital public infrastructure, and cooperatives as key drivers of inclusive growth. India has been at the forefront of these areas, empowering millions of women through Self-Help Groups and promoting cooperative models for sustainable economic growth, the minister further said.

About the World Social Summit 2025

Organised by the United Nations, the "World Social Summit" in 2025, under the title "the Second World Summit for Social Development", convened in Doha, Qatar, from November 4 to November 6 at the Qatar National Convention Centre. The summit aims to address the gaps and recommit to the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development and the Programme of Action and its implementation and give momentum towards the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. (ANI)