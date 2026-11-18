The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement will gradually reduce wine import tariffs from 150% to 25-50% over a decade. This move aims to increase market attractiveness for New Zealand wine companies and expand India's consumer options.

India-New Zealand FTA to Slash Wine Import Tariffs to 25 or 50 Pct

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Wine tariffs on New Zealand imports into India will be reduced from 150 per cent to either 25 or 50 per cent over a 10-year period under the recently concluded India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA), New Zealand High Commissioner to India Patrick John Rata said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of ProWine Mumbai 2026, Rata said the agreement would make the Indian market more attractive for New Zealand companies, with 20 companies from the country participating in the event to explore business opportunities. "I think the FTA just concluded between India and New Zealand creates some trade concessions for New Zealand. That makes the Indian market more attractive for New Zealand. I'm just delighted that 20 of our companies have made the commitment to come up here to attend ProWine to learn about the Indian market, to connect with Indian importers, with Indian retailers, wholesalers, with the hospitality sector and also to take the opportunity of their presence here to share a little bit of information about the high quality of New Zealand wines that can be made on offer as a consequence of the FTA but of their interest in coming up here as well," he said.

Highlighting the tariff concessions for the wine sector, Rata said the existing 150 per cent tariff on wine imports into India would be gradually reduced for New Zealand over a 10-year period. "One of the things, just to focus on wine for a moment, is that previously, there was a 150% tariff on wine coming into India. That is going to reduce for New Zealand. It's going to reduce over a 10-year period, and at the end of that 10-year period, that 150 tariff will reduce down to either 25 or 50%. That's marvellous. That all matches up to opportunity for our market. So, it's the right thing for our companies to be up here, exploring those opportunities, seeing how they can realise those opportunities in the sense of wine," he said.

He also highlighted opportunities for New Zealand exports in other sectors, including sheep meat, kiwi fruit and honey, while emphasising that the agreement would create opportunities for Indian exporters as well. "So there's a wide range of things that the FTA delivers in terms of new tariff concessions and new opportunities for New Zealand. The other point that I would want to make is that the FTA is a balanced, ambitious outcome. So while I'm focused on the opportunities that the FTA delivers for New Zealanders and for New Zealand businesses, there are compelling outcomes and great outcomes also for Indian exporters into New Zealand," he added.

Speaking about the potential for expanding wine consumption in India, Rata said wine currently accounts for a small fraction of the country's overall alcohol consumption. "I think wine in India is a very small fraction of alcohol consumption. So, I think the first thing is that New Zealand would want to explore, would want to see if there are opportunities for us to be a part of the journey that India may go on to learn more about wine and hopefully to see an expansion of wine consumption in this country. And when that expansion takes place, we want them to be enjoying the high-quality New Zealand wines that we can put into this market," he said. (ANI)