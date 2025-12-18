Union Health Minister JP Nadda met his Nepal counterpart to boost healthcare cooperation, focusing on drug supply and capacity building. Separately, an India-Nepal roundtable in Janakpur aimed to accelerate bilateral cooperation in new technology and startups.

In a post on X, Nadda said, "Union Health Minister Shri JP Nadda held a productive and forward-looking meeting with H.E. Dr. Union Health Minister JP NaddaUnion Health Minister JP Nadda, Hon'ble Minister of Health and Population of Nepal. The meeting reaffirmed the deep-rooted India-Nepal partnership in healthcare." https://x.com/MoHFW_INDIA/status/2001318804165730709?s=20

"Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in public health and health infrastructure. Emphasis was placed on capacity building, supply of essential medicines and vaccines, disease surveillance, digital health initiatives and regulatory collaboration. These efforts reflect the shared commitment to resilient and people-centric health systems under India's Neighbourhood First Policy," he added.

Expanding Cooperation to Technology and Startups

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a roundtable discussion on "India-Nepal Cooperation in New Technology & Startups" was organised in Janakpur by the PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre in association with the Consulate General of India. The programme was also co-organised by the Nepal Young Entrepreneurs' Forum (NYEF: Birgunj and Janakpur Chapters) and hosted a meaningful dialogue focused on startups and young entrepreneurs.

According to the organisers, the discussion aimed to further accelerate bilateral cooperation between India and Nepal in priority sectors influenced by new technology.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker, Devi Sahai Meena, Consul General of India in Birgunj, Nepal, said, "Today's Roundtable Discussion on India-Nepal Cooperation in New Technology & Startups shall support the convergence of new-age businesses in Nepal with their counterparts in India, besides ideating on various aspects of new technology and how India's edge in this segment can be beneficial for Nepalese businesses."

"India is progressing rapidly. Among countries with excellent economic growth, India ranks at the top. India has made significant improvements across sectors, particularly in technology and startups, with remarkable progress. At present, India is recognised as the world's IT hub. If we talk about startups, then India stands in the third position among countries encouraging startups," Devi Sahai Meena of the Consulate General of India in Nepal told ANI. (ANI)