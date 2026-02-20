India's MEA is monitoring its citizens in Iran amid rising tensions with the US. Iran's UN envoy warned of a 'decisive' response to any US military aggression, citing threats from Donald Trump, but stated that Tehran does not seek war.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, on Friday said that India is keeping an eye on Indians in Iran amid escalation with the US. Addressing the weekly press briefing, Jaiswal said, "We are keeping an eye on the situation and staying in constant touch with the Indian community living there (in Iran)."

Iran Warns US of 'Decisive' Response

Iran's envoy to the United Nations has said that Tehran will respond "decisively" to any "military aggression" by the United States in a letter urging the UN Security Council to condemn recent threats from US President Donald Trump, Al Jaeera reported.

Iran's UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani had yesterday called on members of the council and UN chief Antonio Guterres to act, noting in particular Trump's recent specific threat to use an airfield located in the Indian Ocean in the Chagos Islands, in a potential attack on Iran.

"Given the volatile situation in the region and the persistent movement and build-up of military equipment and assets by the United States, such a belligerent statement by the President of the United States must not be treated as mere rhetoric," Iravani wrote as reported by Al Jazeera.

The Iranian envoy emphasised that his country "neither seeks tension nor war and will not initiate any war". But, he said that if Iran were attacked, it would consider "all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force" in the region as "legitimate targets".

As per Al Jazeera, the Iranian envoy emphasised that his country "neither seeks tension nor war and will not initiate any war". But, he said that if Iran were attacked, it would consider "all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force" in the region as "legitimate targets". (ANI)