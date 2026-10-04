The 18th edition of the joint military exercise between the Indian and Mongolian Armies, Exercise Nomadic Elephant, successfully concluded in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. The exercise enhanced interoperability and strengthened defence cooperation.

The Closing Ceremony of the 18th edition of Exercise Nomadic Elephant, the Joint Military Exercise between the Indian Army and the Mongolian Army, was conducted at Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on October 3.

According to a release, the exercise was conducted from September 20 to October 3 with the aim of enhancing interoperability, strengthening mutual understanding and further promoting the longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two Armies. The exercise provided an opportunity for both contingents to train together, exchange operational experiences and share best practices, thereby enhancing their ability to operate cohesively in a joint environment.

Three-Phase Exercise Structure

The exercise was conducted in three phases. The first phase, Integration, from September 20 to 23, focused on familiarisation with each other’s operational procedures and training methodologies. The second phase, Conduct of Joint Exercise, from September 24 to 30, comprised joint training activities and combat drills, the release noted. The final phase, Validation Exercise, from October 1 to 2, enabled both contingents to validate the training undertaken during the preceding phases through integrated joint training.

Training and Skill Exchange

During the exercise, the contingents participated in a wide range of training activities aimed at enhancing operational synergy and mutual understanding. These included tactical drills, intelligence and surveillance activities, technology demonstrations, heliborne operations, casualty management and evacuation, marksmanship, specialised skills, drone handling and cyber security. The exercise also facilitated the exchange of operational experiences and best practices between the two Armies, the release said.

Closing Ceremony and Cultural Exchange

The Closing Ceremony marked the successful culmination of the exercise and provided an opportunity for both contingents to reflect upon the training and experiences gained during the exercise. The event also showcased the rich cultural and martial heritage of India and Mongolia, underscoring the enduring bonds between the two nations.

As part of the camaraderie-building activities, the contingents also participated in various sports activities, further strengthening the spirit of friendship, bonhomie and mutual respect among the troops of the two countries, according to the release.

Strengthening Bilateral Defence Cooperation

The successful conduct of the 18th edition of Exercise Nomadic Elephant marks another significant milestone in strengthening defence cooperation between India and Mongolia. The exercise enhanced interoperability, mutual understanding and exchange of best practices between the two Armies, while further reinforcing the longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations. (ANI)