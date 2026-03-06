Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Sadamasa Oue, Special Advisor to Japan's PM, to discuss strengthening defence technology and economic security. The talks are part of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met Sadamasa Oue, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan. They had a productive exchange of views on strengthening the defence technology and economic security pillars of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

India-Japan Economic Security Initiative

Both nations had announced the India-Japan Economic Security Initiative in 2025 to provide momentum for strategic cooperation through whole-of-nation efforts in strengthening supply chains of key goods and materials, which foster market diversification and advance cooperation in cutting-edge technologies.

According to a statement by MEA, the initiative includes identifying and implementing concrete projects in the areas of semiconductors, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, telecommunication, clean energy and new and emerging technologies through the government and business tracks of the Dialogue on Economic Security, including Strategic Trade and Technology.

Both nations decided to share policy perspectives, intelligence and information on best practices on the latest developments. This includes promoting cooperation on resilient supply chains and market diversification through the Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of Mineral Resources, India-Japan Digital Partnership 2.0, Memorandum of Cooperation on Semiconductor Supply Chain Partnership, and other such mechanisms and promoting private sector-led cooperation, including by supporting the Joint Action Plan on Economic Security Cooperation by JETRO, CII and JCCII.

Focus on AI and Battery Supply Chains

According to MEA, New Delhi and Tokyo decided to implement the Japan-India AI Cooperation Initiative (JAI) to promote bilateral and multilateral cooperation on AI and foster an innovative and trusted AI ecosystem and promote India-Japan battery supply chain cooperation to foster a healthy battery market and ecosystem.

Indian Parliamentary Delegation's Courtesy Call

Earlier on Thursday, according to a press release by the Japanese Foreign Affairs, a delegation of MPs led by Congress leader Manish Tewari gave a courtesy call to the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Kuunimitsu Ayano.

As per the release, the Japanese minister stated that Japan and India are "Special Strategic Global Partners" which share fundamental values and expressed her intention to steadily advance cooperation across a wide range of fields, including economy, investment, and innovation based on the Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan in last August.

The Indian delegation stated that it would like to contribute to the further development of the bilateral relations. (ANI)