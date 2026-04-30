India and Italy exchanged a Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026-27 during talks between Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh and Guido Crosetto, aiming to boost military engagement, maritime cooperation, and defence industrial ties.

A Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026-27 was exchanged on Thursday during high-level bilateral talks between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in the national capital, aimed at strengthening the framework for future military engagement and maritime cooperation between the two nations.

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Strengthening Strategic Partnership

As per an official release from the Ministry of Defence, Singh, along with the Italian Defence Minister, reaffirmed that the India-Italy Strategic Partnership is built on shared values of peace, stability, freedom, and mutual respect. Convergence between the two nations--described as ancient seafaring partners--was also highlighted on key maritime security issues.

A particular focus was placed on enhanced Information Exchange through the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) located in Gurugram, which plays a key role in maritime domain awareness and regional coordination.

"A Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026-27 was exchanged during the meeting, charting the course for military engagements between the Defence Forces of both countries. Convergence between both the ancient sea faring nations on various key maritime issues was also highlighted including Information Exchange through Information Fusion Center-Indian Ocean Region, Gurugram," the release read.

Expanding Defence and Regional Cooperation

The Ministry of Defence stated that the two sides also discussed a wide range of regional and global issues, including the current situation in West Asia and further explored avenues to enhance mutually beneficial defence industrial cooperation under India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme and Italy's defence cooperation initiatives.

Defence Minister's Remarks

Following their meeting, Singh took to X, welcoming his Italian counterpart. "Happy to have welcomed my Italian counterpart Mr Guido Crosetto and held extensive talks with him in Delhi today. We discussed a wide range of regional and global issues including the current situation in West Asia. We also discussed the avenues to further develop mutually beneficial defence industrial cooperation under India's Atmanirbhar Bharat programme and Italy's defence cooperation initiative. A Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan (MCP) 2026-27 was also exchanged regarding military engagements between the Armed forces of both countries," the post read.

Italian Minister's Maiden Visit

This comes amid Crosetto's maiden visit to India.

Earlier in the day, the visiting Italian Defence Minister laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, paying homage to India's fallen soldiers and was also accorded a Tri-Service Guard of Honour at the Manekshaw Centre prior to the bilateral meeting. (ANI)