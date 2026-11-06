The 11th edition of the joint special forces exercise 'Garuda Shakti 2026' between India and Indonesia has concluded. The training focused on enhancing interoperability, combat skills in jungle terrain, and tactical operations integration.

The 11th edition of India-Indonesia Joint Special Forces Exercise Garuda Shakti 2026 concluded on Thursday at Banyuwangi, Indonesia, following intensive joint training and a 48-hour validation exercise, according to a press release. The exercise brought together troops from the Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the Indonesian Special Forces, with the objective of enhancing interoperability, operational coordination and mutual understanding between the two armies.

Training Focus and Objectives

The joint training focused on Special Forces operations in challenging jungle terrain, encompassing combat marksmanship, obstacle crossing, mountaineering, heli-borne operations, tactical patrolling and combat tracking. Both contingents also exchanged expertise in weapons, equipment, operational techniques and best practices.

Heli-borne Tactical Operations

As part of heli-borne operations, troops rehearsed the complete sequence of an air assault mission, from rapid insertion and securing the landing zone to tactical patrolling and execution of assigned missions in dense jungle terrain. The training strengthened coordination, tactical mobility and the ability to operate in challenging environments, as per the press release.

Combat Tracking and Drone Surveillance

The contingents also undertook combat tracking training, practising specialised techniques to identify and follow trails through careful interpretation of ground signs and disturbances in jungle terrain. In addition, troops trained in the employment of drones for surveillance, reconnaissance and enhanced situational awareness during tactical operations.

Validation Exercise and Conclusion

The joint training culminated in a 48-hour validation exercise, which integrated the skills acquired during the preceding seven days. Conducted under simulated operational conditions, the validation assessed the contingents’ proficiency in patrolling, combat tracking, mountaineering and other Special Forces operations, while testing their endurance, coordination and ability to execute joint missions.

The exercise concluded with a Closing Ceremony on 05 November 2026, attended by the Ambassador of India to Indonesia and the Commander of Division 2 of the Indonesian Army.

All training objectives were successfully validated.

Exercise Garuda Shakti 2026 further strengthened the professional bonds between the Special Forces of India and Indonesia, reinforcing their shared commitment to enhanced military cooperation, operational interoperability and bilateral defence relations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)