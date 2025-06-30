As part of its ongoing humanitarian support to Afghanistan, India recently hosted a five-day 'Jaipur Foot' prosthetic limb camp in Kabul, aimed at helping Afghan amputees regain mobility and independence.

As part of its ongoing humanitarian support to Afghanistan, India recently hosted a five-day 'Jaipur Foot' prosthetic limb camp in Kabul, aimed at helping Afghan amputees regain mobility and independence, Khaama Press reported.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), stated in a post on X on June 29, "The camp was organized by an Indian charitable organization in collaboration with the Indian Embassy in Kabul. It provided artificial limbs, calipers, and other mobility aids to dozens of physically challenged individuals in need of rehabilitation support," Khaama Press quoted.



He further noted that the initiative was carried out by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), Jaipur, and witnessed an enthusiastic response, with around 75 prosthetic limbs successfully fitted during the five-day camp. Indian officials said this effort is in line with India's long-standing commitment to the welfare of the Afghan people, especially during times of humanitarian crisis, Khaama Press stated.





The camp also highlighted India's people-centric approach to development cooperation, particularly in conflict-affected regions. India has continued to provide food aid, medical supplies, scholarships, and capacity-building programs to Afghanistan without political conditions.

The Jaipur Foot camp is part of India's broader assistance framework that focuses on addressing basic human needs, especially as Afghanistan grapples with a worsening humanitarian crisis marked by food insecurity, inadequate medical services, and widespread unemployment since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021.

Foreign on-the-spot fitment camps have been a hallmark of BMVSS's global outreach. So far, the organization has conducted 111 camps in 44 countries. Under its "India for Humanity" initiative, India's Ministry of External Affairs has supported 28 such camps in 22 of these countries, providing both funding and logistical assistance.

Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) is globally renowned for its flagship Jaipur Foot prosthesis and rehabilitation services for persons with disabilities. The Jaipur Foot/Limb uses a polymer-based custom-made socket linked to a specially designed foot, distinct from the SACH Foot used in Western technologies. For above-knee amputees, a special joint called the Jaipur-Knee--developed by Stanford University and BMVSS--is often provided.

As a not-for-profit organization, BMVSS has served over 2.2 million beneficiaries worldwide over the past 44 years. Known for its patient-centric approach, the organization also developed the low-cost USD 20 Stanford-Jaipur knee. With a walk-in policy requiring no appointments, the organization ensures proper fitting using LASER Line alignment, gait analysis labs, and internationally recognized discharge checkouts. As its founder D.R. Mehta plans for the future, sustaining this widespread impact remains a core focus for BMVSS.