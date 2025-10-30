India hosted the inaugural Quad Ports Conference in Mumbai, focusing on resilient and secure maritime infrastructure. PM Modi highlighted the sector's growth, citing doubled port capacity and reduced vessel turnaround, inviting global investment.

India Hosts Inaugural Quad Ports Conference

India hosted the first Quad Ports of the Future Conference in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Thursday, bringing together 120 delegates from 24 Indo-Pacific countries to discuss ways to build resilient, secure and future-ready ports.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Advancing a Shared Quad Vision

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the discussions centred on advancing a shared Quad vision for the maritime sector. "Thematic panel discussions centred on advancing a shared Quad vision for resilient, secure & future-ready ports -- strengthening collaboration on infrastructure, financing, regulatory frameworks, workforce development, technology, digital ecosystems, cybersecurity & sustainability.," he wrote in a post on X. India hosted the 1st Quad Ports of the Future Conference with participation of 120 delegates from 24 Indo-Pacific partners. Thematic panel discussions centred on advancing a shared Quad vision for resilient, secure & future-ready ports — strengthening collaboration on… pic.twitter.com/t8WdlfOLgT — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 30, 2025

PM Modi Invites Global Investment in Maritime Sector

Sharing his thoughts on India's growing maritime strength, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a LinkedIn post that India, with its long coastline, strategic trade routes and ambitious Blue Economy vision, can offer the perfect harbour for investments. "We have a very long coastline. We have strategic global trade routes, world-class ports, and an ambitious vision for Blue Economy growth. We have infrastructure, innovation and intent. Thanks to our youth, our ecosystem is primed for innovation. Come aboard!" he wrote in the LinkedIn post, as he invited global maritime industry players to come and invest in India.

'Growing Optimism' for India's Port-Led Development

PM Modi, who attended the India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai earlier this week, said his interactions with global CEOs and stakeholders showed growing optimism about India's port-led development. He said Mumbai's historical and modern maritime connections make it a vital trading centre for the country. Yesterday, PM Modi was in Mumbai to attend the Maritime Leaders Conclave as part of the ongoing India Maritime Week 2025. Mumbai, PM Modi said, has a strong link with India's maritime sector. There are historical links to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and today it has a vibrant port infrastructure and is a key trading centre for our nation. PM Modi said he met key CEOs and interacted with leading stakeholders of the sector."In these interactions, it was gladdening to see the optimism towards India in furthering port-led development," PM Modi wrote.

Reflecting on India's Proud Maritime Heritage

India's proud maritime heritage is well known, and the country has always been known for shipbuilding and coastal trade."We are the land of the Cholas and the Marathas, whose naval might, trading impact and strategic brilliance became pathways of progress and power. Their vision showed us how the oceans can serve as bridges of opportunity," PM Modi supplemented

Decade of Maritime Transformation: Key Growth Metrics

According to PM Modi, a decade ago, when he assumed office, India's maritime sector was filled with what he asserted "outdated laws and limited capacities." "This was not acceptable to us. And, with a focus on infrastructure, reforms and public participation, the sector has witnessed many transformations over the last eleven years. Today, the sector stands transformed as a symbol of modern infrastructure, global trust and national pride," he further wrote, sharing some of the key parameters of growth.

PM Modi affirmed that India's port capacity has doubled from 1,400 to 2,762 MMTPA over these years. Cargo handling rose from 972 to 1,594 MMT, including 855 MMT in FY 2024-25. Vessel turnaround time has been reduced from 93 hours to 48 hours. Net surplus increased ninefold from Rs. 1,026 crore to Rs. 9,352 crore. The operating ratio improved from 73% to 43%, marking a new era of efficiency, PM Modi added.

Growth in Seafarer Workforce

India's seafarer workforce has grown from 1.25 lakh to over 3 lakh, now accounting for 12% of the global seafaring workforce. India is today among the top three suppliers of trained seafarers in the world, PM Modi wrote.

Expansion of India's Shipping Fleet and Waterways

India's shipping power is expanding across coasts and rivers, he said in the next segment of his blog. Indian-flagged vessels increased from 1,205 to 1,549, and fleet gross tonnage grew from 10 MGT to 13.52 MGT. Coastal shipping cargo nearly doubled from 87 to 165 MMT, the prime minister affirmed. Inland waterway cargo grew by 710%, from 18 MMT in 2014 to 146 MMT in 2025. Operational waterways expanded from 3 to 32, while ferry and Ro-Pax services carried 7.5 crore passengers in 2024-25.

Vision for a Sustainable and Innovative Maritime Future

In one of the sections, the prime minister stressed the government's vision for the Maritime sector, noting that it places the utmost importance on sustainability and innovation."Vizhinjam Port has become India's first deep-water transhipment hub. Kandla Port hosts the nation's first green hydrogen facility. JNPT has doubled its capacity and attracted the largest FDI in port history," he highlighted.

Vadhvan Port: A Game-Changer Project

"The Vadhvan Port project in Palghar, Maharashtra, with an investment of around Rs 76,000 crore, will be among the world's few deep-draft ports at 20 meters. Its seamless railway and highway connectivity, proximity to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Western Freight Corridor will transform the region's economic landscape, creating new opportunities for logistics, warehousing and trade."

India Maritime Week 2025: Uniting Oceans

Being organised from October 27-31, 2025, under the theme "Uniting Oceans, One Maritime Vision", IMW 2025 showcases India's strategic roadmap to emerge as a global maritime hub and a leader in the Blue Economy. (ANI)