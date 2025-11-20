India's Ambassador to Nepal handed over a 70m modular bridge, part of a grant for ten bridges worth NPR 73 crores. This aid follows devastating rains in Oct 2025 and aims to boost Nepal's infrastructure and post-disaster reconstruction.

India Extends Bridge Support to Nepal

Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, handed over a complete set of a 70-meter modular bridge and specialised launching tools to the Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Government of Nepal, Kul Man Ghising, in a ceremony held in Hetauda, on Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The Government of India is committed to delivering a total of ten such 70-meter and higher span bridges requested by the Government of Nepal after the devastating rains in October 2025, which affected eastern Nepal. The ten Bailey bridges worth more than NPR 73 crores are being provided on a grant basis by India," the Embassy of India stated in a release.

The modular bridge handed over on Thursday will be sent immediately for installation to Ramechhap, where road connectivity has been affected after the heavy rains in October 2025. Last year, in the aftermath of the September 2024 floods and landslides, the Government of India supplied 10 prefabricated steel bridges worth NPR 41 crore, of which 4 have already been installed, according to the release.

During the event, the Ambassador stated that the supply of modular bridges and launching tools is a powerful testament to the enduring bonds of friendship that define the India-Nepal relationship and a reaffirmation of the Government of India's policy of extending all possible support for Nepal's infrastructure development and post-disaster reconstruction efforts.

The Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, GoN, expressed gratitude for India's sustained and substantial assistance. The Minister noted that the quick-to-assemble nature of these bridges and the provision of launching tools are crucial for fast-tracking emergency reconstruction. He also assured that the bridge would be quickly operationalised, the release stated.

India-Assisted School Project Inaugurated

On Wednesday, a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) completed with Indian assistance was inaugurated in Pyuthan, Lumbini Province, Nepal.

As per a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the school and hostel buildings of Shree Dang-Bang Secondary School were inaugurated on Wednesday. The school is located in Airawati Rural Municipality-1, Amilee, Pyuthan, Lumbini Province, in the Himalayan Nation.

Built with the Government of India's financial assistance, the infrastructure was jointly inaugurated by Gitanjali Brandon, Counsellor, Embassy of India, Kathmandu and Nabil Vikram Shah, Chairman of the Airawati Rural Municipality. "Government of India's grant was utilised for the construction of the school & hostel buildings and other allied facilities, as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP). It was implemented through the Airawati Rural Municipality, Pyuthan," a release from the Indian Embassy reads. (ANI)