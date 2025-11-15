India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, held discussions with his French counterpart to advance the strategic defence partnership. Key focus areas included the Horizon 2047 vision, joint exercises, and defence industrial cooperation.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan held detailed discussions with his France counterpart General Fabien Mandon to advance the India-France strategic defence partnership. The virtual interaction focused on ongoing initiatives and long-term cooperation aimed at strengthening bilateral defence ties.

"Key focus areas included implementing Horizon 2047 vision, strengthening Joint Military Exercises, boosting defence industrial cooperation through Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives and collaborating on space capabilities & niche technologies," according to a statement issued by the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff. Both leaders also "reaffirmed their commitment to counter-terrorism efforts and enhancing Defence Cooperation for Indo-Pacific security," the statement added.

Bilateral Air Exercise 'Garuda 25'

The talks came at a time when India and France are engaging in multiple defence collaborations, including the ongoing 8th edition of the bilateral air exercise Garuda 25 in France. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is participating in the exercise with the French Air and Space Force (FASF) at Mont-de-Marsan, France, from November 16-27.

As per the Defence Ministry, the IAF contingent arrived in France on November 10 and will be participating with Su-30MKl fighter aircraft. The airlift support is being provided by the C-17 Globemaster III for the induction and de-induction phases of the exercise, while the IL-78 air-to-air refuelling tankers are utilised for extending the range and endurance of the participating fighters.

The statement mentioned that during the exercise, the IAF's Su-30MKI aircraft will operate alongside the French multirole fighters in complex simulated air combat scenarios, focusing on air-to-air combat, air defence, and joint strike operations. This exercise aims to refine tactics and procedures in a realistic operational environment, enabling mutual learning and fostering interoperability between the IAF and the FASF.

Exercise Garuda 25 also provides an opportunity for professional interaction, exchange of operational knowledge, and sharing of best practices between the two Air Forces. Participation in this exercise underscores the lAF's commitment to engage constructively with friendly foreign Air Forces through multi-lateral exercises, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation in the field of air operations, the statement added.

A Deep and Enduring Strategic Partnership

India and France have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations and share a deep and enduring Strategic Partnership (SP) covering all aspects of bilateral cooperation, which involves a strategic component. Launched on January 26, 1998, India's first-ever Strategic Partnership embodied the core vision of both countries to enhance their respective strategic independence by drawing upon a strong and enhanced bilateral cooperation. Defence and security, civil nuclear matters and space constitute the principal pillars of the strategic cooperation between India and France, which now includes a strong Indo-Pacific component. (ANI)