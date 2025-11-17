India and Denmark held their 8th Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi, reviewing the Green Strategic Partnership. They agreed to expand ties in defence, tech, and the Arctic, while Denmark backed the India-EU FTA and India's UNSC bid.

The 8th India-Denmark Foreign Office Consultations took place in New Delhi on Monday. "It was co-chaired by Secretary (West) Sibi George and State Secretary for Foreign Policy Lotte Machon. They took stock of the ongoing bilateral cooperation under the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and the Joint Action Plan for the term 2021-26, the Ministry of External Affairs shared in a post on X.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

According to the MEA, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further expand the scope of collaboration in areas such as political engagement, trade and investment, renewable energy, sustainability, clean technologies, circular economy, shipping, water, agriculture & animal husbandry, food processing, research and development, and mobility.

Notably, they also agreed to further cooperation in the areas of defence & security, new and emerging technologies and the Arctic. Both sides reiterated their commitment towards fighting terrorism in all its manifestations.

Regional and Multilateral Engagements

"Denmark is a trusted partner in the EU. The Danish side reiterated its support for the early conclusion of India-EU FTA during Denmark's ongoing Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Both sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to strengthen multilateral cooperation", MEA said in a post on X. 8th India-Denmark Foreign Office Consultations held in New Delhi today. Co-chaired by Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge & State Secretary for Foreign Policy Ms. Lotte Machon. They took stock of the ongoing bilateral cooperation under the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership… pic.twitter.com/ZmqaJuwm2W — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 17, 2025

As per a statement by the MEA, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation under the framework of the India-EU Strategic Partnership during Denmark's ongoing Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The Danish side reiterated its support for the early conclusion of an ambitious and mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Discussions were also held on multilateral cooperation, including in the UN and the Arctic.

Denmark Backs India's UNSC Bid

The Kingdom of Denmark is a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the term 2025-2026 and the Chair of the Arctic Council. The Danish side reiterated its support for permanent membership of India in a reformed UN Security Council.

The statement added that the two sides also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual concern. They underscored the importance of multilateral engagements and continued dialogue on global challenges. Both sides agreed to continue regular consultations and to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient date in Copenhagen, the MEA said.

Broader Diplomatic Discussions

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also met Machon and held a wide-ranging discussion on global trends. In a post on X he said, "Met with the State Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Lotte Machon, and Ambassador Rasmus Kristensen @DenmarkinIndia for a wide-ranging discussion of global trends in our current era of turbulence. Reiterated the importance of our relations with Europe in a multipolar world." (ANI)