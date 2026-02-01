India's MEA condemned the deadly Islamabad mosque bombing, dismissing Pakistan's accusations against it as 'baseless'. The attack killed 31 people. Separately, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a major operation.

MEA Condemns Bombing, Rejects Pakistani Accusations

The Ministry of External Affairs has condemned the bombing at an Islamabad mosque, which claimed several lives, while calling the accusations made by the neighbouring country against India in the incident as "baseless" and "pointless". In a statement issued, MEA said, "The bombing at an Islamabad mosque earlier today is condemnable, and India condoles the loss of life it has caused. It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills. India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless."

Attack Details: 31 Dead, 169 Injured

At least 31 people have died, with 169 injured, after a suicide bombing at an Imambargah in Islamabad during Friday prayers, according to a report by Dawn citing the authorities. According to Dawn, the explosion occurred at the Imambargah Khadijah-tul-Kubra in the Tarlai area. It further noted that the Minister of State for Interior, Tallal Chaudhry, told the media in Islamabad that while the attacker was not an Afghan, authorities had been able to determine through forensic tests the number of times he had travelled to Afghanistan.

Baloch Liberation Army Claims Victory in 'Operation Herof II'

This comes after the Baloch Liberation Army claimed victory in Operation Herof II. The statement noted that 93 BLA fighters were killed during the operation. "These included 50 fidaeen from the Majeed Brigade, 26 fighters from the Fateh Squad, and 17 from the Special Tactical Operations Squad (STOS). All major BLA units participated in the operation, including Majeed Brigade, STOS, Fateh Squad, ZIRAB (intelligence wing), and Hakkal (media wing). Over 362 enemy personnel were killed, including members of the Pakistani Army, Frontier Corps, police, and state-sponsored death squads. Seventeen enemy soldiers were captured. Ten, identified as Baloch, were released with warnings, while seven remain in BLA custody and will face trial for war crimes and acts of genocide. Dozens of military facilities were destroyed, weapons stockpiles were seized, and the unified, disciplined resistance delivered a substantial blow to the military superiority of the occupying state."

The statement said that all tactical and strategic goals of Herof II had been accomplished. (ANI)