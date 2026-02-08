PM Modi and Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim held talks, affirming India's commitment to ASEAN centrality. They agreed to deepen cooperation in tech, defence, and counter-terrorism, review the AITIGA, and enhance people-to-people ties.

India Reaffirms Commitment to ASEAN Centrality

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India remains committed to ASEAN centrality and emphasised the importance of deepening cooperation in emerging technologies following extensive talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur.

Addressing a joint press conference, PM Modi described the Indo-Pacific as the world's emerging growth engine and reaffirmed India's dedication to fostering development, peace and stability in the region alongside ASEAN. "We remain committed, together with Asean, to development, peace, and stability across the Indo-Pacific. India prioritises Asean centrality," he said.

Deepening Bilateral Cooperation

PM Modi congratulated Malaysia on its chairmanship of ASEAN. The Prime Minister added that both countries agreed to complete the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) at the earliest.

PM Modi announced strengthened collaboration in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing and maritime security, along with expanded defence ties. "Along with AI and digital technologies, we will advance partnerships in semiconductors, health, and food security," PM Modi said, adding that the CEO Forum held on the sidelines had created fresh avenues for trade and investment. "Through strategic trust, we will pave the way for economic transformation," he said.

'No Double Standards' on Terrorism

On terrorism, PM Modi delivered a firm stance. "Our message on terrorism is clear: No double standards. No compromise," he said.

Enhancing People-to-People and Cultural Ties

Highlighting the contribution of the Indian diaspora, PM Modi noted that Malaysia hosts around three million people of Indian origin who serve as a vital link between the two nations. "Yesterday, I had the opportunity to meet the Indian diaspora in Malaysia. My friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, also graced the event with his presence. This 'live-in bridge' of 3 million diaspora members is a significant strength for us," he said.

He pointed out that initiatives such as a social security agreement for Indian workers, free e-visas for tourism and the rollout of UPI in Malaysia would make life easier for citizens of both countries. "A partnership is truly strong and successful only when its benefits reach the people directly," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also underscored the cultural affinity between the two nations, particularly their shared affection for the Tamil language, which thrives in Malaysia's education, media and cultural spheres. He expressed confidence that an audiovisual agreement, covering films and music including Tamil cinema, would foster closer people-to-people connections, while new programmes in university exchanges, startup collaborations and skill development would open doors for the youth.

To further bolster relations, PM Modi announced the establishment of a new Indian consulate in Malaysia.

Joint Outcomes and Strategic Partnership

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim praised India's remarkable progress on the global economic stage under PM Modi's leadership. "We'll continue to deepen collaboration in all fields, trade and investment, semiconductor, digital economy, trade in local currency, connectivity, energy, agriculture, food security, defence, education security," Ibrahim said, adding that both sides were confident of executing decisions speedily.

The leaders earlier held delegation-level talks focused on reinforcing defence and security cooperation as well as expanding economic and innovation partnerships. Several agreements were signed, including in the semiconductor domain. India and Malaysia upgraded their bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024. (ANI)