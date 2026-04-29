MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George met China's Special Envoy for Climate Change, Liu Zhenmin, discussing the global climate agenda. India reiterated its proactive role. Separately, officials discussed the Middle East issue within the BRICS framework.

India-China Climate Talks

MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George on Wednesday held talks on global climate agenda with China's Special Envoy for Climate Change, Liu Zhenmin. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that India stands ready to be proactive in terms of advancing global climate action.

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In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George met China's Special Envoy for Climate Change, Mr. Liu Zhenmin and exchanged views on the global climate agenda. India remains fully engaged and continues to play a constructive and proactive role in advancing global climate action, including through the multilateral climate process under the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement."

Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge met China’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, Mr. Liu Zhenmin and exchanged views on the global climate agenda. India remains fully engaged and continues to play a constructive and proactive role in advancing global climate action, including… pic.twitter.com/SUYVtL927n — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 28, 2026

BRICS Talks on Middle East

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong noted that China values India's role as the rotating President of BRICS.

In a post on X, he said, "Zhai Jun, special envoy of the Chinese government on the Middle East issue, met with India's Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra in New Delhi on Thursday. China and India are both major developing countries and have maintained communication on major international and regional issues."

Zhai Jun, special envoy of the Chinese government on the Middle East issue, met with India's Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra in New Delhi on Thursday. China and India are both major developing countries and have maintained communication on major… pic.twitter.com/DErOHOKfzr — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) April 25, 2026

"China values the important role India plays as the rotating presidency of BRICS, and hopes that the BRICS consultation on Middle East affairs will send a clear, constructive message for regional peace and stability," he added.

Secretary (South) at the Ministry of External Affairs, Neena Malhotra, held talks with China's Special Envoy on the Middle East Issue, Zhai Jun on the sidelines of BRICS MENA Consultations.

On the margins of the ongoing BRICS MENA Consultations, China’s Special Envoy on the Middle East Issue, Mr. Zhai Jun met Secretary (South) Dr. Neena Malhotra. Both sides held a constructive exchange on recent developments in the MENA region and also discussed ways to further… pic.twitter.com/REFaw2nGYX — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 23, 2026

Malhotra and Zhai talked about recent developments in the MENA region.

In a post on X, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "On the margins of the ongoing BRICS MENA Consultations, China's Special Envoy on the Middle East Issue, Mr. Zhai Jun met Secretary (South) Dr. Neena Malhotra. Both sides held a constructive exchange on recent developments in the MENA region and also discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two sides." (ANI)