On the 81st UN Day, EAM S Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to the UN Charter, advocating for reformed multilateralism to reflect current global realities and continuing to support the aspirations of the Global South.

India Reaffirms Commitment to UN Charter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday reaffirmed India's commitment to the United Nations (UN) and its Charter, calling for reformed multilateralism that reflects contemporary global realities on the occasion of the 81st United Nations Day. In a post on X, Jaishankar said India would continue to advocate international peace and security, global cooperation and the aspirations of the Global South through the international organisation.

“Reaffirm India’s enduring commitment to the @UN and the UN Charter on the 81st #UNDay today. Underscore the need for reformed multilateralism that reflects contemporary global realities. In the UN, India will continue to champion international peace and security, global cooperation and the aspirations of the Global South,” Jaishankar said.

United Nations Day is observed annually on October 24 to mark the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945, following its ratification by the majority of signatories, including the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

India’s Contributions to Peacekeeping and Development

Recognizing Peacekeeping Efforts

Highlighting India's contribution to UN peacekeeping operations, Jaishankar said, "Major Abhilasha Barak of India was conferred the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award for 2026 in recognition of her exemplary service in UN peacekeeping" The award recognises efforts to advance gender perspectives in military peacekeeping and highlights the contribution of women personnel serving in international missions.

Nuclear Technology and Development Cooperation

India has also reiterated its commitment to the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear science and technology at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. Member of Parliament and Leader of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, addressed the Assembly on the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), highlighting the agency's role in capacity-building, sustainable development and the peaceful application of nuclear technology.

Separately, representatives of several countries acknowledged India's development assistance at the ninth annual India-UN Development Partnership Fund event held on October 22. Envoys from Laos, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Moldova, Morocco and Mozambique highlighted the fund's role in supporting sustainable development initiatives based on the national priorities of partner countries. (ANI)