Union Minister Pabitra Margherita concluded a four-day visit to Vanuatu and Tuvalu, bolstering India's 'Act East' policy. India provided aid including IT support, sea ambulances, and sponsored medical care for patients from both nations.

In a significant expansion of India's "Act East" policy, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, concluded a four-day diplomatic mission to the Pacific Island nations of Vanuatu and Tuvalu this week. The visit, spanning April 22 to 25, 2026, reinforced India's role as a "trusted development partner" in the region, delivering tangible support ranging from sea ambulances to advanced IT infrastructure.

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Digital Empowerment and Healthcare in Vanuatu

According to the MEA, arriving in Port Vila on April 22, the Minister's visit focused on the pillars of digital empowerment and healthcare. Margherita visited the India-supported Centre of Excellence in Information Technology (CeIT), where he announced additional IT hardware and software support to bolster local digital skills. A landmark announcement included sponsorship for 10 patients from Vanuatu to receive specialised medical treatment in India under the "Heal in India" initiative. In a meeting with Prime Minister Jotham Napat, the Minister reaffirmed the bond between the two nations, focusing on climate resilience and economic engagement.

Aid and Cultural Preservation in Tuvalu

Moving to Funafuti on April 24, the Minister engaged with Tuvalu's leadership, including Governor-General Sir Tofinga Vaevalu Falani and Acting PM Paulson Panapa. To address the unique geographic challenges of the archipelago, India committed to providing a sea ambulance and further food grain assistance. During a State Banquet, the Minister handed over a cheque for a Quick Impact Project aimed at preserving Tuvalu's cultural and heritage sites. Similar to the gesture in Vanuatu, 10 patients from Tuvalu will be sponsored for treatment in India, alongside the provision of a new dialysis unit for Princess Margaret Hospital.

Reinforcing India's Role in the Pacific

This visit marks a continuation of the momentum generated by the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). By addressing the critical needs of "SIDS" (Small Island Developing States)--specifically climate change, healthcare, and capacity building--India is positioning itself as a reliable alternative for developmental cooperation in the Pacific.

"India and Tuvalu share a deep partnership rooted in shared values... India remains a steadfast partner in Tuvalu's development journey," said MoS Pabitra Margherita.

The mission concludes with a renewed commitment to multilateral cooperation, ensuring that the voices of Pacific nations are amplified through India's global diplomatic channels. (ANI)