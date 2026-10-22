At the UNGA, Indian MP Manish Tewari called for an efficient and time-bound transition for the IRMCT. He emphasized protecting judicial independence, victims' rights, due process, and addressing challenges for acquitted persons.

Delivering India's national statement at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday called for an efficient, time-bound transition of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) while emphasising the imperative to safeguard judicial independence and victims' rights.

Acknowledging the work of IRMCT President Judge Graciela Gatti Santana and the progress made during the reporting period, Tewari highlighted the necessity of maintaining principles of due process as the institution approaches the conclusion of its mandate. "We recognise the Mechanism's contribution to the fight—fight against impunity, and reiterate the importance of fulfilling its mandate in accordance with the principles of justice, impartiality, fairness, and due process. Upholding the interests of justice and protecting the rights of victims remains essential," the MP said, India's Permanent Mission to the UN detailed in a post on X.

Call for Orderly Transition

As the residual body works toward completing its core functions, the Indian representative stressed that any organisational transition must remain orderly and principled. "During the reporting period, the Mechanism has made considerable progress in discharging its judicial and residual functions. As the institution moves towards completing its mandate, we emphasise the need for an efficient, orderly, and time-bound transition without compromising judicial independence or the effective discharge of its remaining responsibilities."

Preserving Legacy and Key Functions

Tewari underscored key residual functions, such as archive management and witness protection, that must be preserved to maintain the legacy of international ad hoc tribunals. "India underscores the importance of the Mechanism continuing residual functions, including the protection of victims and witnesses, assistance to national jurisdictions, and the preservation and management of the Tribunal's archives. These functions remain essential to safeguarding the legacy of the ad hoc tribunals and ensuring continued accountability," he said.

He added that any eventual transfer of responsibilities to the UN Secretariat must prioritise "legal clarity, accountability, institutional continuity, and due consideration given to the associated financial and administrative implications."

Concerns Over Relocated Individuals

Addressing ongoing logistical and humanitarian challenges, Tewari raised concerns regarding individuals acquitted or released by the tribunal who were relocated to Niger, pointing to a judicial ruling that sets a deadline for financial support. "We remain concerned about the situation of the acquitted and released persons relocated to Niger. In this regard, we note the decision given by a Single Judge on 21st of November 2025, according to which the Mechanism would no longer have a legal or judicial obligation to provide further financial assistance to these individuals after the 31st of December 2026. We encourage all concerned parties to pursue a cooperative and durable solution that safeguards the dignity and the rights of the individual concerned," he added.

Concluding the national statement, Tewari urged Member States to contribute constructively toward the timely completion of the Mechanism’s mandate "in accordance with the principles of justice and the rule of law."

India's Stance on Counter-Terrorism

Earlier, India's Permanent Mission to the UN stated that the visiting delegation of Members of Parliament met with UN Office of Counter Terrorism Acting Under-Secretary-General Alexander Zouev. "A good discussion on further strengthening cooperation between India and @UN in this important domain. MPs reaffirmed India’s commitment to supporting @UN in countering the scourge of Terrorism," the Mission wrote on X.

(ANI)