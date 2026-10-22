India and Poland have agreed to launch a Defence Industry Dialogue to enhance joint production and technology partnerships, strengthening their strategic cooperation across defense, innovation, and emerging global technologies.

Establishing a New Defence Cooperation Framework

India and Poland have consented to establish a Defence Industry Dialogue aimed at creating a forward-looking framework for defence industrial cooperation, encompassing joint development and manufacturing, according to a Joint Statement published on Thursday following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk.

Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to enhancing security and defence ties, welcomed the conclusions of the 8th meeting of the Joint Working Group on Defence conducted in Warsaw in September, and agreed to maintain regular exchanges between the defence authorities of both nations.

Goals for Industrial Collaboration

"A Defence Industry Dialogue was proposed by the leaders to encourage the development of a forward-looking framework for defence industrial cooperation, including greater business-to-business engagement and, where mutually agreed, partnerships in technology, co-development, co-production and other forms of industrial collaboration," the Joint Statement noted.

Additionally, both sides underscored the significance of an Agreement on Mutual Protection and Exchange of Classified Information, expressing optimism that the accord would be finalised shortly.

Strengthening Strategic and Bilateral Ties

Expressing satisfaction over the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership concluded in January, PM Modi and Tusk emphasised the imperative to bolster bilateral collaboration spanning critical and emerging technologies, cybersecurity and defence innovation.

Reflecting upon a shared historical connection, the two countries characterised the monument dedicated to the Maharaja Jamsaheb, widely celebrated as the 'Good Maharaja' in Poland, along with the Principality of Kolhapur site in Warsaw, as a "living bridge" linking both populations.

"India provided a home to thousands of Polish women and children during World War II," the statement highlighted, noting further that two iterations of the Jam Saheb Memorial Youth Exchange Programme had taken place, with the most recent occurring in October.

Expanding Partnerships in Education and Science

Furthermore, both governments acknowledged with gratitude the support provided by Polish officials to upwards of 2,000 Indian scholars stranded in Ukraine amid Operation Ganga. An agreement on cooperation in culture, science and higher education is expected to be concluded shortly, while a partnership agreement between the National Archives of India and Poland’s State Archives has been finalised and will be signed soon, the statement added.

Providing details regarding the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "A new phase in the India-Poland Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland held wide-ranging talks today. Building on the Strategic Partnership established in 2024, the leaders explored new avenues of cooperation in areas including AI, green technologies, critical minerals and defence, while further deepening ties in trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges." (ANI)

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