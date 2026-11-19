Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi reviewed defence ties in Tokyo. They prioritized maritime security, joint manufacturing, and advanced technologies to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

India and Japan Strengthen Defense Ties at 4th Ministerial Dialogue

Tokyo [Japan], November 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held bilateral discussions with his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi on the sidelines of the 4th India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo, with both sides reviewing growing defence cooperation, maritime security and technological collaboration. The discussions focused on expanding India-Japan defence and security ties, with Singh calling for greater joint development, manufacturing and long-term technological partnerships, particularly in naval shipbuilding, unmanned systems and advanced defence technologies.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Singh said, "Had fruitful bilateral discussions with Japan’s Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on the sidelines of the 4th India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo today. We reviewed our growing defence cooperation, maritime security, and tech collaboration to ensure a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific." During the meeting, Singh expressed satisfaction over the momentum in bilateral defence relations and noted that several avenues of cooperation had progressed following Koizumi's visit to India in August.

Highlighting the potential for collaboration, Singh said, "There is considerable potential in naval ship building, unmanned and autonomous systems, advanced defence technologies and the wider defence industrial ecosystem. I believe India and Japan have complementary strengths. We should be looking increasingly at joint development, manufacturing and long-term technological partnerships." He also highlighted recent milestones, including the Defence Industry Forum and the meeting of the Joint Working Group on Defence Equipment and Technology Cooperation in Tokyo. The Defence Minister further noted that the two countries were approaching the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027, describing it as an opportunity to add new dimensions to their partnership.

Earlier, Singh participated in the 4th India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue alongside External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi. In a post on X following the dialogue, Singh said, "Productive discussions at the 4th India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo today alongside Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, EAM S Jaishankar and Japanese Defence Minister Shinjirō Koizumi. Reaffirmed our Special Strategic and Global Partnership and our shared commitment to a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific."

In his remarks to the press following the 2+2 dialogue, Singh highlighted progress in the defence and security partnership in line with the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation signed in August 2025. He also welcomed Japan's first-ever participation through fighter aircraft of the Japan Air Self-Defence Force in the Japan-India Air Force exercise 'Veer Guardian 26', held in India, and the convening of the 3rd India-Japan Defence Industries Forum in Tokyo on October 13, 2026. The two sides also discussed advancing maritime security cooperation, including Maritime and Air Domain Awareness, Search and Rescue (SAR) and information-sharing arrangements. Singh further highlighted the need to accelerate cooperation in niche, underwater and missile technologies, strengthen defence industrial cooperation under the framework of "Design with Japan, Make in India", and conclude a Maritime Ship Repair Arrangement (MSRA) for reciprocal provision of ship repair facilities. On regional and global developments, Singh said both sides agreed on the need for the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law.