Military exercise AUSTRAHIND 2026 concluded in Kerala with a joint validation, strengthening operational synergy between the Indian Army and Australian Defence Force through multi-domain training and disaster relief coordination exercises.

Military Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2026 Concludes

November 1 (ANI): Military exercise AUSTRAHIND 2026 culminated with a 36-hour Joint Validation Exercise conducted from October 30 to 31, 2026 at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, under Chapter VI of the UN Charter. According to an official release, the validation involved intensive joint operations across jungle, island and coastal environments, including sea and air insertions, securing beachheads and port facilities, casualty evacuation, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), protection of vital installations and Counter-Insurgency/Counter-Terrorism (CI/CT) operations.

Strategic Coordination and Operational Synergy

The exercise brought together the Indian Army and Australian Defence Force, supported by personnel and assets from the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Vizhinjam International Port Authority and Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, demonstrating effective multi-agency coordination and multi-domain operational synergy, a release said. The validation was witnessed by Major General Matt Burr, AM, GOC 2 Division, Australian Defence Force; Major General Kapil Rana, SM, GOC 54 Infantry Division, Indian Army; and Commodore A J Dowling, New Zealand Defence Attaché to India and Australia. The exercise reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Australia to enhancing interoperability, joint operational readiness and bilateral defence cooperation, a release added. (ANI)

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