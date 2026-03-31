India and Algeria held their 7th Foreign Office Consultations in Algiers, expressing satisfaction with cooperation and agreeing to explore new avenues. They reviewed ties, condemned terrorism, and aim to expand their USD 1.7 billion trade.

India and Algeria held the 7th round of Foreign Office Consultations, co-chaired by Neena Malhotra, Secretary (South), Ministry of External Affairs, and Lounes Magramane, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, of Algeria on Sunday in Algiers.

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As per an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, they expressed satisfaction at the ongoing cooperation, emphasised the importance of continued high-level interaction, and agreed to explore new avenues of cooperation to further strengthen this partnership.

Comprehensive Review of Bilateral Ties

They underlined the impetus provided by the maiden and historic State visit by President of India to Algeria in October 2024. Both sides comprehensively reviewed bilateral relations including political, trade & investment, capacity building, tourism, cultural cooperation and people-to-people linkages, in the spirit of South-South cooperation. Human resource development was identified as an important pillar of this partnership.

Parliamentary and Security Cooperation

As per the statement, both sides agreed to strengthen Parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and in this regard, Algeria welcomed the formation of the India-Algeria Parliamentary Friendship Group in Indian Parliament. Condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, both sides agreed to work together to fight this menace. India appreciated the warm welcome accorded to the All Party Parliamentary delegation from India following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Boosting Trade and Investment Links

They expressed happiness at the steadily expanding trade and investment linkages between India and Algeria. Taking into consideration the current bilateral trade at USD 1.7 billion, they emphasized the scope for significant expansion. In this regard, they identified pharmaceuticals, higher education, energy, mining, fertilizer, agriculture as potential areas of cooperation.

Cooperation on Global and Regional Issues

It further noted that the two sides exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest. They reiterate their commitment to continue their close cooperation at the UN and other multilateral fora.

As per the statement, the consultation was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, reflecting the close relations between the two nations. The discussions provided an opportunity for both sides to take stock of the current status of bilateral relations and explore ways to further broaden and deepen their mutually beneficial relations across diverse sectors. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in India at a mutually convenient date.

High-Level Meetings on Key Sectors

During her visit to Algeria, Secretary (South) called on Mohamed Arkab, Algerian Minister of Hydrocarbons and Mines, and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in hydrocarbon, phosphate, mining and geology sectors and diversifying India's energy sources.

She also met Wali (Governor) of Constantine, an Algerian city famous for its Pharmaceutical industries, higher education and tourist attractions. The exchanges included exploring potential collaboration in these sectors, the statement added.