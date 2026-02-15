India is hosting the AI Impact Summit to push its 'AI for All' agenda, aiming to use AI for social development and inclusive growth. Tech leaders laud the initiative to bridge the AI gap for the Global South and foster responsible innovation.

As India gets ready to welcome the world's top tech honchos to the Impact summit it is clear that AI has become a top priority on policy agendas worldwide, as it has the power to foster innovation, generate employment opportunities, and contribute to the growth of the country. In India, the Government has taken concrete steps to encourage the adoption of AI in a responsible manner and build public trust in its use, placing the idea of 'AI for All' at its very core. Favourable policies and continuous interventions strive to harness the potential of AI for social development and inclusive growth. India is at the forefront of an AI-led transformation, where technology is driving productivity, innovation, and job creation not just within the country but in the Global South.

Bridging the Global AI Divide

Natasha Crampton, Vice President and Chief Responsible AI Officer at Microsoft, says that the summit will provide a ground to ensure that the Global South can narrow the gap in the diffusion and democratisation of AI. "The summit arrives at a critical moment. AI is diffusing faster than any other general purpose technology in history. And yet that diffusion is uneven. AI use in the Global North is roughly double that of what we see in the Global South. And that gap really matters, not just for economic competitiveness, but for whether AI can deliver on its promise to deliver broad benefits to people in societies around the world. The India AI Impact Summit has placed this challenge at the centre of its agenda. It's a place to drive real impact and to collaborate across sectors and borders. A sincere thank you to the Government of India and Prime Minister Modi for this vision. At Microsoft, we share that vision of ensuring progress is measured not just in technological advancements, but by real improvements in people's lives. I look forward to the conversations and impact that this summit will bring," she said in a video posted by MeitY.

Citizen-Centric AI Transformation

Jitin Prasada, MoS, MeitY says that India's approach is grounded in positioning citizens as particpants in AI-led transformation. "India's approach to AI is anchored in Jan Bhagidari positioning citizens as active participants in this transformation. Through the India-AI Impact Summit and the IndiaAI Mission, we are enabling structured engagement across states, communities, startups, academia and civil society to broaden access to innovation. By grounding AI in real public needs and lived realities, India is demonstrating to the world how citizen engagement can guide responsible, inclusive and impactful AI development for the world," he said.

The summit brings together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts to showcase and deliberate on the transformative potential of AI for inclusive growth, governance, and sustainable development.

Perspectives from Global Tech Leaders

IBM on Building a Trusted AI Stack

Sandip Patel, MD, IBM India & South Asia says that India is at an inflection point with AI. "I am very excited about the upcoming India AI Impact Summit. Artificial intelligence is a defining technology of our times and India is at an inflection point with AI. But AI doesn't scale with models alone. It needs a strong, trusted, governed and sovereign tech stack for AI builders. That's what differentiates IBM. Our hybrid cloud and AI stack brings together choice of models, choice of infrastructure, and end-to-end data and AI governance, enabling enterprises to move confidently from pilots to production to real impact. We are empowering the tech stack to scale AI for India. Hybrid by design, open by nature and built for scale." he said in a video posted by MeitY.

Kyndryl on Human-Centric AI Integration

Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO, Kyndryl, says AI can be a powerful force for measurable impact. "Artificial intelligence is reshaping enterprises and opening new pathways for inclusive growth and innovation. The leaders of the next era will be those who act decisively, embrace AI augmented transformation, and place human and agent collaboration at the centre of their organisations. At Kyndryl, we help enterprises build and embed AI into workflows, turning data into actionable insights, improving service quality, and integrating AI with deep human expertise, all grounded in strong governance, security, and compliance frameworks. By aligning innovation with the principles of People, Planet, and Progress, we believe AI can be a powerful force for measurable impact, accelerating transformation while creating equitable and sustainable opportunities for all," he said in a quote to MeitY.

Zoom's Focus on Ethical and Human-First AI

Eric Yuan, Founder & CEO, Zoom says the purpose of technology should be to help people connect and create. "At Zoom, our approach to AI is rooted in a simple belief: technology should help people connect, create, and move forward together. As AI reshapes how we learn, work, and communicate, it brings a responsibility to prioritise trust, security, and human values. Zoom is focused on building AI that empowers individuals and teams, unlocks creativity, and expands opportunity through a thoughtful and ethical approach. We aim to ensure everyone, especially the next generation, can use AI with confidence and integrity. As India advances its Digital India and AI for All initiatives, we're proud to support innovation, collaboration, and a more connected, inclusive digital future," he said.

Democratising AI for All Citizens

India's approach to the democratisation of AI shows that scale, inclusion, and innovation can progress together. A focus on affordability and openness ensures that the benefits of AI reach all citizens from farmers to students, startups, and public institutions. (ANI)