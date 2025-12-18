Afghan Health Minister Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali met Indian ministers in New Delhi to discuss cooperation in traditional medicine like Ayurveda and Unani. India also reaffirmed its commitment to providing humanitarian and healthcare aid to Afghanistan.

Collaboration in Traditional Medicine

Afghan Public Health Minister Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali held a meeting with MoS Prataprao Jadhav to discuss enhancing cooperation in traditional medicine systems between India and Afghanistan. They also focused on exploring pathways for mutual cooperation in education, research, regulation, and healthcare delivery.

Sharing the details in a series of posts on X on Thursday, the Ministry of Ayush said that the meeting took place on the sidelines of the second WHO Global Summit on Traditional medicine. The discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in Traditional Systems of Medicine, including Ayurveda, Unani, and Homeopathy.

Ministry of Ayush highlighted that the interaction reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Afghanistan to promote traditional medicine as an important pillar of holistic and people-centric healthcare.

Humanitarian and Healthcare Assistance

Earlier, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday held a productive meeting with Afghan Minister Jalali, focusing on humanitarian and healthcare assistance to the landlocked nation.

During the meeting, India reaffirmed its commitment to continued humanitarian support for Afghanistan, with emphasis on the long-term supply of medicines and health assistance as a key pillar of bilateral engagement.

As part of this engagement, a symbolic handover of cancer medicines and vaccines was carried out, reflecting India's commitment to supporting the medical needs of the Afghan people.

Extending this support beyond the symbolic gesture, a larger consignment of medicines and vaccines, along with a 128-slice CT scanner, is also being dispatched to Afghanistan to strengthen healthcare services in the country.

This engagement followed the Ministry of External Affairs of India welcoming the Afghan Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, on his first official visit to the country a day earlier, providing the diplomatic backdrop for the health-focused discussions.

The visit reflects India's enduring support for Afghanistan's healthcare system, underscoring continuity in humanitarian outreach despite evolving regional dynamics.

Jalali's visit is part of a broader pattern of official exchanges between the two countries. (ANI)