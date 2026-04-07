The IDF says it struck Iran's sonar and missile production sites in Shiraz and Karaj. Iran claims it neutralized missiles. Kuwait has asked citizens to stay home as a US deadline nears, following warnings from President Donald Trump.

IDF Strikes Iranian Military Sites

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that it has struck Iran's "central site" for the production of sonar and other underwater detection systems in Shiraz. IDF said that the facility used for the production of sonar systems used to detect submarines, vessels, divers and underwater missiles. Additionally, Israel targeted a central site of naval cruise missiles and air defence systems in Karaj.

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🎯STRUCK: The central site for the production of sonar and underwater detection systems in Shiraz. The site was used for the production of sonar systems used to detect submarines, vessels, divers & underwater missiles. Additional strikes in Karaj targeted a central site of… pic.twitter.com/FYOSHXxTvt — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 7, 2026 "STRUCK: The central site for the production of sonar and underwater detection systems in Shiraz. The site was used for the production of sonar systems used to detect submarines, vessels, divers & underwater missiles. Additional strikes in Karaj targeted a central site of naval cruise missile and air defense systems," IDF said.

Iran Claims to Neutralize Missiles

Earlier, Iranian State Media reported that the IRGC's modern advanced defence system neutralised the five cruise missiles and one Tomahawk missile over the Qazvin airspace.

Kuwait Issues Stay-at-Home Advisory

Meanwhile, Kuwait has asked its citizens to stay at home as the US President Donald Trump's deadline nears its end. Kuwait's Interior Ministry issued the advisory as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and enhance emergency response.

"For everyone's safety, citizens and residents are urged to stay at home and only go out if absolutely necessary. This applies from today, Tuesday (April 7) 12:00 midnight to 6:00 AM (April 8). The measure aims to maintain safety, support security operations, and ensure stability. Everyone is asked to follow instructions and cooperate with authorities," The Ministry said.

Trump Issues Dire Warnings Ahead of Deadline

This comes after US President Donald Trump issued a series of provocative statements on his Truth Social platform, suggesting a monumental shift in the geopolitical landscape. In those posts, he warned of potential unprecedented destruction while simultaneously hinting at a transition of power within Iran.

"A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote, reflecting the gravity of the ongoing military standoff amidst reports of US strikes on Kharg Island and other strategic Iranian infrastructure. The President ended his message with a note of support for the Iranian populace, writing, "God Bless the Great People of Iran!" as the world awaits the outcome of the 8:00 PM Eastern Time deadline. (ANI)