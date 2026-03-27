The IDF announced it has eliminated senior Hezbollah commander Hassan Mohammad Bashir and the top command of Iran's IRGC Navy, including its commander Ali Reza Tangsiri and intelligence head, in separate targeted operations.

Hezbollah Commander Eliminated

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday (local time) announced that a senior commander in Hezbollah's anti-tank array, Hassan Mohammad Bashir, has been "eliminated" in operations targeting militant infrastructure in the region. In a post on X, the IDF stated that Bashir was reportedly involved in orchestrating numerous attacks against Israeli forces and civilians and noted that he had recently begun working closely with Hezbollah's anti-tank units north of the Litani River, a strategic area in southern Lebanon. "ELIMINATED: Hassan Mohammad Bashir, a senior commander in Hezbollah's anti-tank array in the Hajir area. Bashir advanced hundreds of terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians. He commanded several terrorist cells & recently, he had begun integrating into the anti-tank array north of the Litani River," the IDF stated in the post.

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Top IRGC Navy Command Struck

Earlier in the day, the IDF confirmed the elimination of the top command of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, including its commander and the head of its intelligence division. In a post on X, the IDF confirmed that the Israeli Air Force, under precise intelligence guidance from Military Intelligence and the Navy's Intelligence Branch, struck overnight in Bandar Abbas and eliminated Ali Reza Tangsiri, commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Navy over the past eight years.

Details on IRGC Commander's Role

The IDF stated that Tangsiri held key roles, "including overseeing the regime's maritime terror activities and coordinating between Iranian military forces in the Gulf region". Tangsiri also "led the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and promoted terror actions in the maritime domain, one of the main figures responsible for disrupting the global economy."

Intelligence Chief Also Eliminated

Along with Tangsiri, the IDF confirmed the elimination of Hanam Rezaei, the head of the Navy's Intelligence Division. Rezaei was described as a "hub of knowledge in maritime intelligence" who engaged in intelligence gathering on regional countries and led collaborations with various intelligence organisations.

According to the IDF, this operation joins dozens of eliminations of Iranian commanders, constituting "another severe blow to the Revolutionary Guards' command and control systems and to its ability to conduct terror activities in the maritime domain against regional countries."

Broader Operations Against Hezbollah

Meanwhile, the IDF overran 350 Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites, and more than 330 terrorists were eliminated during the operations earlier on Thursday.

Weapons and Equipment Seized

In addition, weapons and military equipment were located, including night vision devices, missile launchers, RPG rockets, magazines, Kalashnikov rifles, and a machine gun.

The IDF emphasised that these operations are part of a broader campaign to secure Israel's northern border and prevent attacks by militant groups operating from southern Lebanon.