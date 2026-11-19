The ICJ has ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya in 2017. The court held the state responsible for violations and ordered reparations, demanding investigations and the safe return of displaced families to their homes.

ICJ Holds Myanmar Responsible For Genocide Against Rohingya People

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nations' top court, on Thursday found that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine State during the military's 2017 "clearance operations", holding the country responsible for violating its obligations under the UN Genocide Convention.

In its judgment on the merits in the case brought by The Gambia against Myanmar, with 11 states intervening, the Court also found that Myanmar violated its obligations to prevent genocide by individuals acting alongside its security forces, punish genocide and other acts prohibited under the Convention, and enact the necessary legislation to give effect to its obligations.

However, the Court found that Myanmar had not directly and publicly incited private individuals to commit genocide against the Rohingya. The ICJ further held that Myanmar violated its obligation under the Court's January 23, 2020, order to prevent the destruction and ensure the preservation of evidence related to allegations of genocide.

As a consequence, the Court ordered Myanmar to cease any ongoing violations, take immediate and effective steps to investigate persons reasonably suspected of committing acts contrary to the Convention and prosecute and punish them, if warranted.

The Court also directed Myanmar to provide assurances and guarantees of non-repetition and adopt measures of restitution for the Rohingya, including allowing their safe, voluntary and dignified return to their places of residence and reunification of families displaced within Myanmar or abroad. It further ordered Myanmar to compensate the Rohingya group and its members for the damage caused.

The ICJ said the amount and modalities of compensation or other reparations would be determined in a subsequent phase of the proceedings. Myanmar has been directed to submit a report to the Court within two years detailing the restitution measures adopted and the amount and modalities of compensation.

Reacting to the verdict, Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard described it as a historic recognition of the atrocities committed against the Rohingya. "Genocide. This is the unequivocal finding of the ICJ. After years of denial, impunity and suppression of truth, this ruling is a historic and authoritative recognition of the atrocities committed against the Rohingya and a rare moment of justice for survivors, victims and their families," Callamard said.

She said the judgement should serve as a wake-up call for the international community and urged Myanmar to comply with the ruling. "The Myanmar authorities must comply with the ICJ's ruling immediately. All other states, including ASEAN Member States, must also act to uphold it by meeting their own obligations under the Genocide Convention and general international law and doing everything within their power to prevent and punish genocide," she said.

Callamard also called on governments to stop transfers of weapons, security and surveillance equipment, and military and security assistance to Myanmar. She urged the UN Security Council to impose a global arms embargo and refer the situation in Myanmar to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The case was instituted by The Gambia against Myanmar in 2019, alleging violations of the 1948 Genocide Convention in connection with the military operations against the Rohingya in Rakhine State in 2017. The ICJ decided in July 2022 that it had jurisdiction to hear the case.

The 2017 military campaign followed attacks by Rohingya militants on police stations in August that year. Myanmar security forces subsequently launched operations during which thousands of Rohingya were unlawfully killed, women and girls were subjected to rape and other sexual violence, men and boys were tortured in detention, and hundreds of villages were burnt down. The violence forced more than 800,000 Rohingya to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh. Amnesty International estimates that around 1.3 million Rohingya refugees now live in Bangladesh.

Amnesty International said the judgement was particularly significant, as it marked the first time the ICJ had found a state responsible for committing genocide under the Genocide Convention. The organisation also clarified that the ICJ proceedings concern the international responsibility of Myanmar as a state and are distinct from proceedings seeking to establish the criminal responsibility of individuals. Callamard said the ruling should not mark the end of efforts to secure justice for the Rohingya, stressing that survivors and victims were entitled to full and effective reparations, sustained international support and accountability for crimes under international law.