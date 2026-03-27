IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has voiced deep concern over military strikes near Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, warning of a potential radiological accident. The region sees escalating conflict with strikes on Iranian and US/Israeli targets.

The International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi has reiterated his deep concern about recent military strikes reportedly occurring near Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the latest on Tuesday evening. According to a statement the IAEA, "Given that it is an operating nuclear power plant with a large amount of nuclear material, DG Grossi warns that damage to the facility could result in a major radiological accident affecting a large area in Iran and beyond. DG Grossi calls again for maximum restraint to avoid the risk of such a nuclear accident and stresses the importance of observing the 7 pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during a conflict."

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Analysis Details Strikes on Iranian Military

According to an analysis by think tank, the Institute for the Study of War the combined force has continued to strike Iranian missile forces and launchers as well as missile storage and production facilities. Strikes targeting the Iranian defence industrial base have been intensified. The think tank says that the combined force likely struck the 7th Artesh Air Force Tactical Airbase in Shiraz, Fars Province. The combined force reportedly hit the IRGC Ground Forces Ansar ol Hossein Provincial Unit in Hamedan City, Hamedan Province. The IDF also struck an IRGC headquarters around Bonab, East Azerbaijan Province.

Citing satellite imagery from March 15 the think tank said significant damage was inflicted to Iranian naval and air infrastructure at the IRGC 4th Sarallah Naval District in Bushehr Province. The 4th Sarallah Naval District is responsible for controlling the central Persian Gulf, including the South Pars gas field.

Iran Announces Retaliatory Operations

The Iranian side also continued its retaliatory operations. Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the execution of wave 83 of Operation True Promise 4 in the early hours of Friday, targeting key American and Israeli military installations across the region with missiles and drones.

According to a statement from the IRGC's Public Relations, the strikes targeted a range of strategic assets belonging to American and Israeli forces. Among the targets were storage tanks and the oil depot in Ashdod, a military personnel site in the Modi'in settlement, and a US military information exchange centre in the region.

The IRGC also struck American military bases at Al-Dhafra and Al-Udeiri, along with maintenance and storage hangars for transport aircraft and drones at Ali Al-Salem Air Base. Additional targets include fuel tanks for jets and fighter aircraft of American forces, as well as the maintenance and repair hangar for the Patriot missile system at Sheikh Isa Base. (ANI)