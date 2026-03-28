A Human Rights Commission of Pakistan report warns of democratic regression, citing severe restrictions on rights-based NGOs in Punjab. Complex regulations and administrative pressure are hampering operations and shrinking civic space.

Report Highlights Regulatory Hurdles for NGOs

A fact-finding report by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has raised concerns over the shrinking civic space in Punjab, warning that increasing restrictions on rights-based NGOs indicate a growing trend of democratic regression in Pakistan, as reported by The Express Tribune.

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Titled "Regulation or Restriction?", the report highlights that NGOs are now required to navigate a series of complicated approval processes. These include signing mandatory memorandums of understanding with the Economic Affairs Division, obtaining no-objection certificates at the district level, securing security clearances, and undergoing re-registration with the provincial charity commission. According to the findings, these regulatory requirements have significantly hampered the functioning of NGOs, resulting in the suspension or shutdown of several initiatives related to human rights and democracy. While courts have offered some relief, such as striking down the Economic Affairs Division's 2022 policy, the lack of a comprehensive, rights-aligned legal framework continues to give administrative bodies broad discretionary authority.

State Pressure and Its Disproportionate Impact

The report further notes that state institutions are increasingly relying on administrative mechanisms, operating within legal boundaries, to exert pressure on civil society groups. Tactics such as delaying approvals, freezing bank accounts, and subjecting organisations to repeated scrutiny have become common. These measures have disproportionately impacted rights-based organisations, forcing many to redirect resources toward compliance, scale down their work, or step away from advocacy altogether.

It also points out that women-led organisations and those working with minority communities are particularly vulnerable. These groups face heightened challenges, including threats from non-state actors and insufficient institutional backing.

Expert Commentary on Democratic Decline

Speaking at a seminar in Lahore during the report's launch, fact-finding mission member Zeeshan Nool remarked that the steady weakening of civic freedoms through legal and policy instruments is now a clear sign of democratic decline.

Fellow mission member Naseem Anthony added that these developments are also constricting intellectual space within society.

Meanwhile, Advocate Saqib Jillani stressed the importance of greater coordination among legal practitioners challenging the 2022 policy.

Neelum Hussain also emphasised that, despite financial difficulties, organisations must persist in maintaining dialogue and engagement.