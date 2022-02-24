We are ready: How NATO is responding to Russia's 'naked aggression'

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation had been anticipating the Russian invasion of Ukraine for days. Time and again, NATO has been stating that even as it was keeping all diplomatic channels open with Moscow to resolve the crisis, the group was ready for a swift response if Russia chose aggression.

Hours after Putin's announcement, the United States and its NATO allies condemned, in the strongest possible terms, Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"We have been coordinating with our Allies to prepare for this moment, and we are ready to respond," the US mission to NATO said.

Earlier, NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said, "I strongly condemn Russia's reckless attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives. This is a grave breach of international law and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. NATO allies will meet to address Russia's renewed aggression."

Terming Moscow's move as a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security, Stoltenberg called on Russian President Putin to "cease its military action immediately and respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

NATO allies are meeting later today to decide on the consequences of Russia's aggressive actions.

"We stand with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all allies," Stoltenberg said.

The United Kingdom, one of the major NATO members, stated that Russia had violated Ukrainian sovereignty. Asserting that nobody had been fooled by the Kremlin's false flags and fake narratives, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace termed the invasion as "naked aggression against a democratic nation which had dared to express a different aspiration than being a supine neighbour to Russia."