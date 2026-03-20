Yemen's Houthi rebels warned they will target US ships in the Red Sea if America joins Israel in an attack on Iran. Spokesperson Yahya Sarea said this would be seen as an act to enable Israeli control of the region, vowing to defend Arab nations.

Houthi Warning to US Over Potential Iran Conflict

The Houthis have issued a stern warning that they will target American ships and warships in the Red Sea if the United States participates in any attack alongside Israel against Iran. The statement came from Yahya Sarea, spokesperson for Yemen's Houthi rebels, who described such a scenario as part of a broader strategy aimed at enabling Israel to control the region.

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"Because it considers it the biggest obstacle in the way of completing its plan. Therefore, any American attack and aggression supporting the Israeli enemy against Iran is within the framework of the same goal aiming to enable the Israeli enemy to control the entire region. This is something that cannot be overlooked because it means confiscating the freedom, independence and dignity of our nation, enslaving and humiliating it, obliterating its identity, occupying its homelands, looting its wealth, and establishing the equation of the permissibility of blood, honor, land and sanctities," Sarea said.

'The Battle of the Entire Nation'

He described the potential conflict as "the battle of the entire nation," emphasizing that pride, salvation, and victory lie in what he termed "the movement in Jihad for the sake of Almighty God." He cited religious texts, stating: "And fight in the cause of Allah and know that Allah is Hearing and Knowing," and added, "O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet. Allah the Almighty has spoken the truth."

Military on High Alert

Sarea further warned that the Yemeni Armed Forces are closely monitoring all regional movements, including hostile actions against Yemen, and will take "the necessary legitimate measures to defend our dear country and its proud people" in the event of aggression.

Solidarity with Arab and Islamic Nations

He reaffirmed Yemen's solidarity with other Arab and Islamic nations, particularly in the context of Palestinian resistance. "Dear Yemen, with its great people, its believing leadership, and its Mujahid army, will stand by any Arab or Islamic country that is exposed to Zionist aggression or decides to face this aggression in self-defense or support and assistance to the Mujahideen in the Palestinian resistance. We will not abandon our brothers in the Gaza Strip," Sarea said.

The warning highlights the escalating tensions in the region, reflecting Yemen's long-standing opposition to Israeli and American policies in the Middle East, and signals potential military action in the strategic waters of the Red Sea should the United States intervene against Iran alongside Israel. (ANI)