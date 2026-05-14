Former envoy Sanjay Sudhir is hopeful the West Asia conflict will end and the Strait of Hormuz will reopen. He said discussions on the matter are likely during PM Modi's 'very significant' upcoming visit to the UAE for energy security talks.

Expressing hope for an early end to the West Asia conflict, former envoy Sanjay Sudhir on Thursday said that the Strait of Hormuz has never been closed in the past and "going by the discussions between the parties, it will open up at some point".

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In an interview with ANI, he said there is a need to plan for the situation when Hormuz opens and there could be discussions on the issue during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE.

'Hormuz will open up at some point'

The closure of the world's most critical oil artery in the maritime standoff in West Asia has caused global energy disruptions. Sanjay Sudhir, who served as Ambassador to the UAE from 2021 to 2025 and the Maldives from 2019 to 2021, said there have been crises in the region, but Hormuz has never been closed.

"We are always planning for tomorrow. Hormuz is closed today, but Hormuz has never been closed in the past. There have been so many crises in that area, but it is for the first time that this is closed, and I am very hopeful that going by the discussions between the parties, it will open up at some point and we have to plan today for that situation when Hormuz opens," he said.

"We have to start working right now, from today. I am sure that tomorrow's discussions between the leaders will also be on that," he added.

Modi's UAE visit and energy security

The Strait of Hormuz serves as the primary conduit for approximately 20 per cent of the world's fuel supply.

PM Modi will embark on a five-nation visit tomorrow, starting with the UAE.

According to sources, two vital MoUs in the sectors of LPG and Strategic Petroleum Reserves are likely to be finalized during PM Modi's visit.

The former envoy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Arab Emirates tomorrow is "very significant" coming in the backdrop of what is happening in West Asia.

He also spoke about expectations from the visit in terms of boosting India's energy security and likely talks for augmenting supplies of LPG and LNG.

He referred to the UAE planning to expand its crude production to 5 million barrels a day by 2027, following its decision to quit OPEC and the likelihood of Indian companies talking to those in the Gulf country for long-term contracts.

'A very significant visit'

Referring to the warmth of ties between the two countries, Sanjay Sudhir said it would be PM Modi's eighth visit to the UAE, and the UAE President has visited India five times. He said the leadership of the two countries has been meeting regularly and there has been connect across generations.

"I think it's a very significant visit, coming in the backdrop of what is happening in West Asia. It is a very strong symbol of support. This would be PM's eighth visit to the UAE and the UAE President has visited India five times. It means more than once a year, our leadership has been meeting either in the UAE or in India, in addition to other meetings. In that sense, it is important," Sanjay Sudhir said, answering a query on expectations from PM Modi's upcoming visit to the UAE.

"Also, what is important is that we have been able to connect across generations. So, with the visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Crown Prince of Dubai, that was a very significant thing between the two countries...I think this visit, which is happening tomorrow, will continue where the leaders left and also in the context of what is happening in West Asia these days," he added. (ANI)