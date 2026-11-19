A surgeon at CUHK Medical Centre accidentally removed both ovaries of a 45-year-old patient during surgery on September 12, 2026. Professor Cheung Tak-hong admitted to a rookie mistake after the sentinel event, while the hospital covered follow-up care costs.

A 45-year-old patient lost both her ovaries when a senior surgeon at CUHK Medical Centre in Hong Kong made a "rookie mistake." Yes, you read that right. The surgical error took place on September 12, 2026, during a routine laparoscopic hysterectomy. As per reports, the hospital authorities immediately reported the sentinel event to the Hong Kong Department of Health, which prompted an official investigation.

Surgical Plan and Consent Form Directives

Let us tell you that preoperative evaluations cleared the patient for surgery. Her doctors also mapped out a detailed surgery plan for the laparoscopic hysterectomy and bilateral salpingectomy, specifying which tissues to take and which to leave. She signed the consent form but clearly stipulated one main instruction, which was to save both ovaries. Despite these paper directives, the surgeon excised both ovaries alongside targeted tissue.

How the Operating Room Mistake Was Uncovered

Inside the operating theatre, the surgical team missed the blunder entirely while the main procedure was underway. No one noticed. The error surfaced only after the tissue excision phase ended, when an attentive operating room nurse conducted post-procedure specimen verification on the removed samples.

Finding ovarian tissue among the removed specimens, the nurse raised the alarm. Her discovery confirmed the worst, both ovaries were gone. The hospital immediately triggered internal reporting protocols across the facility and initiated an urgent clinical evaluation of the patient.

Surgeon Apologises for 'Rookie Mistake' and 'Cognitive Lapse'

Professor Cheung Tak-hong, the senior surgeon, and a leading gynaecological oncology specialist, and Honorary Clinical Professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong lead the surgical team. Addressing the public after the disastrous fiasco, he took full responsibility and described the ovaries removal a 'rookie mistake'.

"Cognitive lapse" - that was also Dr Chung Kin-lai's assessment. The CUHK Medical Centre Chief Executive Officer and hospital leadership insisted the error stemmed from a momentary lapse rather than a lack of clinical skill. Dr Chung noted that the veteran specialist lost focus while executing an intricate surgical manoeuver.

Patient Impact and Regulatory Review

Sudden surgical menopause struck the 45-year-old patient. Despite this severe outcome, she accepted Professor Cheung's public apology and agreed to continue follow-up consultations with him. CUHK Medical Centre agreed to cover all medical costs related to her ongoing care — including necessary hormone replacement therapy.