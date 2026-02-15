At the Munich Security Conference, Hillary Clinton called for secure borders, stating mass migration 'went too far'. She also criticized Trump's Ukraine policy as 'disgraceful' and called the recently released Epstein files 'horrifying'.

Hillary Clinton on Migration

Former US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Sunday called for "secure borders that don't torture and kill people" during the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

"There is a legitimate reason to have a debate about things like migration," Clinton said, demanding a halt to mass migration. "It went too far, it's been disruptive and destabilizing, and it needs to be fixed in a humane way with secure borders that don't torture and kill people and how we're going to have a strong family structure because it is at the base of civilization," she added.

The former US Secretary of State who was participating in a panel titled "The West-West Divide: What Remains of Common Values" said "migration has been a huge flashpoint." "More people were deported under my husband (Bill Clinton) and Barack Obama without killing American citizens and without putting children into detention camps than were in the first Trump term or this first year of Trump's second term," she said.

A Fox News analysis of Hillary Clinton's remarks stated that during her 2016 presidential campaign, she supported the then US President Barack Obama's executive actions that deferred immigration enforcement against millions of children and parents in the country illegally and wanted to end the practice of family detention. Clinton also planned on continuing Obama's policy of deporting violent criminals, but wanted to scale back immigration raids, which she said at the time produced "unnecessary fear and disruption in communities. The Fox News report stated that in the year 2018, Clinton called out the Trump administration for its deportation policies.

Marco Rubio on Mass Migration

Earlier, in his address at the Munich Security Conference on February 14, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered a stern critique of European policies, particularly regarding mass migration. Rubio described mass migration not as a fringe issue, but as an "urgent threat" and a "crisis" that is transforming and destabilising societies across the West.

He argued that current trends in migration and the pursuit of a "world without borders" threaten the cohesion of Western societies, the continuity of culture, and the future of their people. Rubio linked mass migration to what he termed a "dangerous delusion" following the Cold War, where Western nations incorrectly believed they lived in a world without borders.

"This is not an expression of xenophobia. It is not hate. It is a fundamental act of national sovereignty, and the failure to do so is not just an abdication of one of our most basic duties owed to our people. It is an urgent threat to the fabric of our societies and the survival of our civilization itself,"" Rubio said. The US Secretary of State said, ""In a pursuit of a world without borders, we opened our doors to an unprecedented wave of mass migration that threatens the cohesion of our societies, the continuity of our culture and the future of our people."

Clinton Slams Trump's Ukraine Policy

Meanwhile, addressing the MSC 2026 session "The West-West Divide", the former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton described the position taken by the administration of US President Donald Trump to "force Ukraine into a surrender deal" with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "disgraceful."

"I think that the Trump administration's position toward Ukraine is disgraceful. I think the effort to force Ukraine into a surrender deal with Putin is shameful. I think the effort that Putin and Trump are making to profit off the misery and death of the Ukrainian people is a historic error and corrupt to the nth degree. So, I believe Ukraine is fighting for our democracy and our values of freedom and civilization on the front lines, losing thousands of people and having their country destroyed by one man's mania to control them. And I think Trump either doesn't understand or could care less about that suffering," Clinton said.

Futher she said that Trump "has betrayed the West." "He's betrayed human values, he's betrayed the NATO Charter, the Atlantic Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights--a lot of what has been done before to try to make sense of how difficult it is to restrain people who want unaccountable power. And none of us in this room, including all of us on this panel, would choose to live under a regime that was so unaccountable that it could act with impunity the way that Putin does, except that's who Trump is modeling himself after," the former US Secretary of State said. Hillary Clinton ran against Trump in the 2016 presidential election campaign and lost to him in the election.

Clinton on Epstein Files

When asked about the latest batch of Epstein files that were released, Clinton called the revelations "horrifying" and said the files need to be "totally transparent." Clinton, who is expected to be deposed and testify in a congressional investigation into Jeffrey Epstein later this month with her husband Bill Clinton, noted that it "doesn't mean" that "because someone's name is there, they committed a crime."

"it's horrifying, and we're hoping that there will be continued release every day that passes. You know, that doesn't mean, as our news commentators say every day in the United States, because someone's name is there they committed a crime. But I think there's a lot of very troubling and really horrific information coming out. ....it is something that, you know, needs to be totally transparent. I've called for many, many years for everything to be put out there so people can not only see what is in them but also, if appropriate, hold people accountable. We'll see what happens," Clinton said. (ANI)