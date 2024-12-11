Over 300 deadly virus samples go missing from Australian lab in ‘major biosecurity breach'

The Queensland government in Australia announced on Monday that hundreds of deadly virus samples have gone missing from a lab. An investigation has been launched into the breach of biosecurity protocols.

The Queensland government in Australia announced on Monday that hundreds of deadly virus samples have gone missing from a lab. The government has directed the Australian Public Health Department to immediately investigate the breach of biosecurity protocols. It was reported that 323 vials of several infectious viruses, including Hendra virus, Lyssavirus, and Hantavirus, went missing from Queensland's Public Health Virology Laboratory in August 2023.

Missing virus samples a serious biosecurity lapse

323 deadly virus samples, including Hendra, Lyssavirus, and Hantavirus, are missing from a Queensland, Australia lab, prompting a biosecurity investigation. According to reports, it is not yet clear whether the virus samples were stolen or destroyed.

Australian Minister Timothy Nichols said, "The breach of biosecurity protocols and the disappearance of infectious virus samples is a very serious matter. The Queensland Health Department should investigate this so that it does not happen again." Sam Scarpino, Director of AI and Life Sciences at Northeastern University in Boston, says the disappearance of the virus from the lab in Australia amounts to a serious biosecurity lapse.

How deadly are Hantavirus and Lyssavirus?

Hendra is a zoonotic (animal-to-human) virus found only in Australia. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hantaviruses are a family of viruses that can cause serious illness and death. Lyssavirus is a group of viruses that can cause rabies.

